On Biz: Cancun Bar and Grill, Lutheran Child and Family Services, Charro Mexican Restaurant, Homerun Food and Pharmacy

Cancun Bar and Grill expanding to Warrensburg

There is a bright blue sign of things to come for those looking for something to eat in Warrensburg.

The sign reads Cancun Bar and Grill and it is on the outside of the former Subway restaurant along Illinois 121.

The renovations will take approximately two months, said Francisco Lopez, who owns a Mexican restaurant of the same name on North Main Street in Decatur.

The menu and décor will be similar to the Decatur restaurant. The hours, however, will be different, Lopez said. “We’ll close here at 9 o’clock,” he said about the Decatur restaurant. “On weekends, we’re going to leave that one (Warrensburg) open a little later.”

The former Subway restaurant provides a drive-through option for their customers, a resource Lopez plans to keep. However, the rest of the building is being refurbished.

“We are putting in a new kitchen,” he said. “Pretty much, we’re redoing everything.”

Gary Haines, who owned the Subway restaurant, said he is glad the building has a new occupant that will put it to good use. He said COVID and the increasing costs of operating a Subway prompted him to close the location, as well as the restaurant he operated in downtown Decatur.

He said the downtown customers have at least three nearby choices to choose from to get their Subway fix, including the new location in the former Pizza Hut at 975 W. Eldorado St.

"It's a great store," Haines said of the West Eldorado location.

He is hopeful the downtown location will find a good tenant, hinting that a bagel/coffee shop or lunch place might be a good fit.

Homerun Food and Pharmacy filling the neighborhood

Homerun Food and Pharmacy, located at 806 S. Jasper St., Decatur, joined the neighborhood in October.

According to Ribhi Qattoum, owner of Homerun Food and Pharmacy, the business has been important to the community. “And it’s been very popular,” he said.

Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The business closes at 9 p.m. on Saturday. “And on Sunday, we’re closed,” Qattoum said.

The convenient store staff sells the popular Chester’s Chicken and Homerun Pizza, both made to order. Wings, in portion sizes from six to 100, as well as chicken tenders and pieces, are sold along with fish, shrimp and various pizzas. “We have all the toppings you could think of,” Qattoum said.

Qattoum confirmed the pizza is not the Homerun Inn pizza found in the grocery store freezer sections.

“The name came from Homerun, when we had a store about 30 years ago,” he said.

Deliveries are made through Doordash.

The store also offers basic grocery items and a pharmacy. Pharmacy deliveries are free for customers. Over-the-counter items are also available, including brand name and store items under the name Health Mart. “We basically offer all of the medicines or prescription medicines,” Qattoum said.

For more information, call 217-775-0875.

Lutheran Child and Family Services moves to new location

Lutheran Child and Family Services has been providing child welfare resources and services in Decatur for several years. Now they have more space available to help foster families and the children they serve.

The agency’s newest location is at 2826 N. Monroe St., Decatur.

LCFS works with the Department of Children and Family Services and their families. “We lead the state in getting children back home safely and remain home safely,” said Mike Bertrand, LCFS president. “Every child should be nurtured. Every child should have the opportunity to grow up to be a healthy, happy adult, however they define that.”

Next year, LCFS will be celebrating 150 years in Illinois. “We’re in this community, we’re part of this community,” Bertrand said about Decatur. “We’re neighbors.”

The new location provides the agency with more space for parent meetings as well as storage of donated items. The plans are to add preventative programs, supportive services and counseling to the agency’s services.

In 2021, the agency served more than 300 children in Decatur foster homes. The office was previously located on Pershing Road. “We were literally two buildings over,” Bertrand said.

LCFS is currently seeking foster parents. For more information, contact the Decatur agency at www.lcfs.org.

Charro Mexican Restaurant is ready for customers

After months of preparation, Decatur's newest Mexican restaurant, Charro, is ready to serve customers.

Owner Ezequiel Camacho said the restaurant has been busy since it opened to the public early this week. “I had to close the door early,” he said after the second day.

Zach Crain, manager for Charro, assisted customers after the ribbon cutting of the new Mexican restaurant, located at 2350 Mount Zion Road, Decatur, on Monday.

“This is our soft launch and grand opening, so you will need to come back,” he jokingly said.

The Decatur Charro restaurant is the third one for the owners. Taylorville and St. Louis Charros have served the same menu for several years.

Specialty dishes include Chile Colorado, Milanesa, and Chef Molcajete as well as vegetarian, steak, chicken, seafood and traditional Mexican dishes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 7,400-square-foot building was constructed in 1999. The owners have been working on refurbished the structure, which housed the former Bennigan's, and Krieger's and Coronas Mexican Bar and Grill restaurants. is a customer at the Taylorville restaurant where he has an insurance business. He is also

“It’s the place to go in Taylorville for Mexican food,” said Dan McNeely, who owns a business in Mount Zion and is Chamber of Commerce president. “They are branching out to Decatur, so it will be good for the community.” McNeely lives in Taylorville.

