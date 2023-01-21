On Biz: Central Illinois Toys moves, 121 Coffee Run expands

121 Coffee Run adds fourth location

121 Coffee Run’s has opened a fourth location at 1661 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.

The new location is next to Casey’s Convenience Store and across from Lockhart’s Barber College. Along with the restaurant’s various pastries, coffees, teas, and other beverages, it will share space with Emily's Slots, like it does at its West Main Street location.

Emily’s signage is posted around the exterior of the building. 121 Coffee Run signs will be posted soon, according to the manager Alivia Hawkins.

The business opened a week ago. The games are expected to arrive in February. “As soon as we know, we will make a post on Facebook,” Hawkins said.

The business hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. After the games arrive, the hours will be extended.

Central Illinois Toys makes a move

Tony Stewart has already moved his toy store, Central Illinois Toys, after only a few months at its original location.

It is now located in the complex at 1425 East Village Parkway, Mount Zion, that also houses Coz’s Pizza. The new location allows him nearly five times more room for merchandise and customers, Stewart said.

“I wanted to get more exposure, and get more walk-ins and attract more families,” Stewart said. “I have a lot more than just collectibles. There are a lot of things for kids.”

The business originally opened in September a few blocks away at 150 Lewis Park Dr. Suite H in Mount Zion.

“I have added more toys and plan to completely fill this new location with items,” he said.

The store’s hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

