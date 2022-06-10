On Biz: DJ’s on Chestnut, Decor’d by Shina

DJ’s on Chestnut serves up classy downhome meals

DJ’s on Chestnut in Assumption has been opened to the public for approximately a month, but continues to grow.

The restaurant’s manager, Ocie Duncan, and the staff seated only customers with reservations when they first opened. Those days are over, with walk-ins accepted. “We still prefer reservations, but we haven’t turned anyone away yet,” she said. “So far the turnout has been wonderful.”

DJ’s is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; for dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday; and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Duncan describes the menu as exquisite, homestyle food. “There’s a lot that goes into each dish,” she said.

For example, the Chef’s Special Meatloaf is made from DJ's chef and owner Tom Zuber’s family recipe. “But that’s what our entire restaurant is as well,” Duncan said about the menu. “He’s put a little twist on every single one of his grandmother and mother’s recipes.”

Another favorite, the grilled chicken sandwich, is topped with a comeback sauce. “There is no coming back from,” Duncan said. “That sandwich is not just grilled chicken.”

According to Duncan, the chef is an Assumption native, but has lived throughout the country working in various restaurants. “He’s very good at twisting any kind of recipe, even with the meatloaf,” Duncan said. “Everything looks fancy compared to what you would expect to be around this area.”

The specialty drinks, such as Coal Mine Mule, the Comet, and Rum Roy, are named after Assumption memories. The building also has an historic past with the village. The site once housed a grocery store. “Everything has extensive detail and attention to it,” Duncan said. “The building has been completely renovated and revitalized. There’s nothing in it that’s old.”

Decor’d by Shina set to freshen up Decatur

Shina Miner, owner of Decor’d by Shina, is proud of her creative side.

“I love designing things,” she said.

The new business owner opened her candle shop, located at 3767 E. U.S. Hwy 36, in Decatur, on June 4. The hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to Miner, 95% of the products are handmade. The product line consists of woodwick candles, wax melts, room and car sprays, and car air fresheners. The custom products can be made into candles and gift boxes for gender reveals, birthdays, memorials, weddings gifts and other special occasions.

A special feature to the store is a mix-and-melt station, which consists of a group of containers hanging on the walls with hand cranks, similar to bubble gum machines. Customers purchase a tin for $10 then fill it with the favorite mix of scents.

“I make all of the wax that’s inside,” Miner said. “People like to mix things up. If you want to choose one or two scents, you mix them all up. Then you go home and can just pour them in your candle warmer.”

Six scents are available, including strawberry, pink grapefruit, blueberry cheesecake, lemon drop with more to come. “It will have different scents,” Miner said. “My plan is to change it up all the time.”

Along with the candles and other products, Miner designs the labels and the signage for the store. She began selling her products months before she opened the shop.

“But I had been testing before that,” she said. “Just to make sure I have safe products.”

