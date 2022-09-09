On Biz: Dove’s Clothing Room has new location, Akorn Pharmaceuticals

Akorn Pharmaceuticals opens Aseptic Training Center

Akorn Pharmaceuticals, located at 1222 W. Grand Ave., Decatur, now has a facility devoted to aseptic training.

According to Chris Knight, director of aseptic training, the building houses a classroom, simulated laboratories, equipment preparation area, a smoke visualization area and an aseptic training room.

“This is set up identical to exactly what we have in the manufacturing floors,” he said.

The training to put on the proper attire will take several weeks, Knight used as an example. “We do it very slowly and very deliberately,” he said. “In a safe environment, they can make mistakes, it doesn’t matter. We’re in a training center.”

The building is located inside the Akorn campus. It was a former podiatrist’s office.

Akorn Pharmaceuticals develops and makes drugs used intravenously, requiring specialized training. The new facility will be used by other Akorn operations through hands-on and virtual training, according to the management.

In the past, local Akorn employees were trained in the facility. According to Knight, similar pharmaceutical training at other facilities could cost thousands of dollars and take more than two weeks.

“When they’re finished here, and they go out on the manufacturing floor, it’s not a surprise,” Knight said. “They know what to do.”

Dove’s Children’s Clothing Room moves

Dove has moved its Children’s Clothing Room to a new location in Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur.

“Dove’s Children’s Clothing Room is here for families with young children to help with their fall clothing needs,” said Barbara Blakey, chief communications officer.

The clothing room is open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Dove’s RSVP volunteers are available to assist families with clothing selections. The clothing is free with new options every 30 days.

For those able to make a donation of children’s clothing, please call the RSVP office at 217-428-6616 to make arrangements for delivery. Monetary donations are also accepted on the donation page at doveinc.org.