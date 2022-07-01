On Biz: Heavner, Beyers and Mihlar, LLC, Crab Lobster

Crab Lobster coming to Forsyth

Forsyth is set to reel in a new restaurant.

“It’s a cajun style seafood restaurant,” said Jerry Li, who has been working with his cousin and restaurant owner Alex Li, to bring Crab Lobster to the former O'Charley's location.

The Li family has other restaurants located in Indianapolis, Indiana. “So he just wanted to expand out in the Illinois area,” Jerry Li said about the Forsyth restaurant.

With plans to open within the next month, the building continues to undergo renovations.

“It just depends on how quick they move on the details,” said Dustin Pruitt, Forsyth building inspector.

According to Pruitt, the layout of the restaurant is similar to O’Charley’s. “They’ve decorated it differently and with new booths,” he said.

Forsyth continues to support the addition of other restaurants, including the new Panda Express restaurant, currently under construction near the entrance to the Hickory Point Mall. Further north of Route 51, near Menards, will be the coffee shop, Ziggy’s.

“We’ll start to see some progress soon,” said Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator.

'Real Estate Alley' taking shape

The former Herald & Review building, located at 601 E. William St., Decatur, continues its transformation after being purchased by real estate developer Tim Vieweg.

As Vieweg Real Estate employees continue to put their own finishing touches on their portion of the building and warehouse, another business is settling in.

Heavner, Beyers and Mihlar, LLC, have taken residence in a portion of the building. The company has law firms in Chicago and St. Louis as well as Decatur, working for major banks and lenders.

According to Faiq Mihlar, the move from 111 W. East Main St. has been a positive outcome. The lawyers are still close to the Macon County Courthouse and Macon County Office Building. The parking for the lawyers and staff from both companies is readily available.

Heavner, Beyers and Mihlar owns and operates Central Illinois Title, now located next door at the former William Street Press building, at 602 E. William St. The new facility is separate from the firm, but has all of the needed conference rooms and space for clients and employees.

Tim Vieweg and his employees often work with the staff at Heavner, Beyers and Mihlar.

“It’s becoming Real Estate Alley right here,” Vieweg said. “We’re going to be great neighbors.”

On a side note, the Herald & Review continues to settle into its new office at 225 S. Main St.

Have you opened a new business in Macon County in the past year or so? Maybe you've moved or added another location. Let the Herald & Review help you spread the word about you and your business. Send information to Scott Perry at scott.perry@lee.net or Donnette Beckett, donnette.beckett@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.