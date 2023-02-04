Huddle House opens in Decatur

Decatur has its own Huddle House.

The restaurant chain opened Tuesday at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane.

Owners Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael broke ground on the northside location in August; however, the process of opening the newest Huddle House began in November 2021. Huddle House corporation is based in Atlanta with nearly 300 locations. Eleven, including Carson and Michael’s restaurant, are in Illinois.

“We’re really excited to bring another restaurant to Decatur,” Michael said. “And to be able to employ so many people.”

Decatur’s Huddle House staff comprises 50 employees, including wait staff, kitchen and management.

The menu offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items throughout the day. The dining area seats nearly 70 customers. Hours are currently 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the owners hope to be open 24 hours by the summer.

“We’ll also have a pick-up window, online orders, and a third-party delivery,” Michael said.

Elite Auto Mall opens in Mount Zion

Elite Auto Mall of Central Illinois moved into the former Sunshine Motors location, 1110 Illinois Route 121, Mount Zion.

According to co-owner Samantha Leathers, the business opened in December and the lot has since filled up with used cars.

“I have about 32 cars in inventory currently,” Leathers said. “But I could probably fit another 30 to 40 on here if I wanted to.”

The owners took possession of the building in September.

For more information on the available vehicles, visit the Elite Auto Mall of Central Illinois website or call 217-855-9105.