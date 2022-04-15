On Biz: Imboden Creek, Alpha Flooring Solutions, 121 Patios

Imboden Creek Living Center changes ownership

The Imboden Creek campus has changed ownership.

“We’ve already had some rearranging,” said Imboden Creek Gardens Community Director Carol Daniels. “But there’ll be exciting things to come.”

The new company is WLC Management, from Harrisburg, Illinois, with Scott Stout as the owner. The change took place March 1.

With the change comes a new name to the Imboden Creek Living Center. Imboden Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, located at 180 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur, is the new title.

The names of Imboden Creek Gardens Assisted Living and The Villas Independent Living, at 185 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur, will remain the same.

Changes to the campus included leadership roles. According to Daniels, the staff’s jobs were safe. However, some employees took advantage of the change to leave.

Other changes include a new transportation shuttles and a spruce-up to the campus.

“After 20 years, everybody needs a new little facelift,” Daniels said.

The Imboden Creek staff at all facilities are ready to conduct tours and address questions and concerns, Daniels said. “We can have visitors,” she said. “There’s just a screening kiosk when they come in.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.imbodencreek.com.

Alpha Flooring Solutions and Maintenance have you covered

Decatur natives Jerry Butler and John Brill are co-owners of Alpha Flooring Solutions and Maintenance.

The two began working under their company name more than a month ago. The business includes flooring installation only. “We install new flooring and take out old flooring,” Butler said.

Information about the services and the business is found on the company’s Facebook page. The owners charge by the square foot. “We do everything,” Butler said.

Butler was exposed to the flooring business as a child, since his father did similar work. “He’s been in the business for years and was retiring,” he said.

Butler and Brill have been in the contracting and construction business for more than 20 years as well. “So we decided to go out on our own,” Butler said. “And it’s been pretty good.”

121 Patios prepares for summer

Tammy Miller and her family own and operate 121 Patios, located at 2926 S. Mount Zion Road, Decatur.

“It’s outdoor furniture made out of recycled, high-density plastic,” she said.

The patio furniture store hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

At the time the Millers began selling the outdoor furniture, which includes chairs, benches, swings and tables, the material was unique. “It was something new,” Miller said. “There was not a lot out there at the time.”

The couple brought the stylish furniture to the area more than 10 years ago. “We just started out with the folding Adirondack chairs,” Miller said. “Very quickly, lots of different items were added.”

The owners assure their customers that the products are maintenance free. “No painting or refinishing, and cleans with soap and water,” Miller said.

They moved to the current showroom, which is filled with the various patio pieces, approximately one year ago. “And we’ve got lots of different colors to choose from,” Miller said.

For more information, go to greencountrydecor.com or check out their Facebook page.

