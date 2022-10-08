On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita

University Dogs unites with Taqueria La Perlita

At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to.

Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and in two food trucks located throughout Decatur. A smaller menu is available at University Dogs.

“We’re bringing the tacos and burritos and other stuff from the other restaurants,” said Louiz Rojas.

“We’re also given you the options of the hot dogs and everything else.”

Along with a combined menu, the owners are extending the hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Louiz and his father Rogelio Rojas are now the owners of University Dogs after the previous owner decided to sell the business. The two owners had a connection since the Rojases parked one of the food trucks near the Millikin University campus.

“I was always thinking about putting a business here,” Rogelio Rojas said. “We’ve got customers from Millikin, they go to 22nd and Eldorado. A lot of students don’t have a ride to go off campus.”

Forsyth to get a new Krekel's restaurant

Construction on the future home of Krekel’s in Forsyth will be starting soon.

Chad Krekel will be opening a Krekel’s restaurant in the former Pizza Hut on Route 51 in Forsyth.

“We felt it was time to make a change,” he said.

In the past, Krekel discussed with the Forsyth Board of Trustees and other members of the community the possibility of opening a restaurant and heard positive responses.

“That definitely made us feel good,” he said. “Everything lined up right to be able to do it.”

On Tuesday, the village board approved an economic development incentive loan for Krekel's. “It is the first time we’ve done such a thing,” said Jill Applebee, village administrator. “This will help them get started and do the things they need to do to get the old Pizza Hut ready to go.”

Forsyth administration has encouraged local as well as chain businesses to open in the area. “Having a local business in town, and one that is as popular as Krekel’s, is going to be amazing,” Applebee said.

Updates to the new restaurant will include resealing the parking lot, exterior painting, new signage, sprucing up the interior and a new drive-thru menu board.

Krekel is the current owner of the restaurant located at Woodford Plaza in Decatur. Owners of the other Krekel’s restaurants in Macon County recommended a drive-thru option for future businesses. “I spoke with all of them over the years,” he said. “They said ‘Don’t do it without a drive-thru’.”

Krekel studied other restaurant buildings, including the former Burger King on Pershing Road, as well as constructing on a new site. “But when we walked into this building, it definitely seemed like it was meant to be,” he said. “It looked like a Krekel’s.”

The owner is hoping to open after the beginning of the new year.

Working with the Forsyth board and administration has made the process easier, Krekel said.

“It’s definitely a welcoming community,” he said. “There’s always a risk, but I feel more confident about it.”