Leonardo’s opens in Mount Zion Leonardo’s location, at 910 N. State Highway 121, Mount Zion, is destined to be a restaurant.
The building once housed the town’s Pizza Hut and most recently the second location for
Solsa American Burrito Co. After nearly a year of sitting idle, the owners, who also own the nearby Four Star Family Restaurant, have revitalized the building and added extra options for customers.
Leonardo’s offers six gaming machines, dining tables and a lounge area. Beer, soft drinks, coffee, cappuccino and energy drinks as well as pastries are offered. A small menu, including Greek fare and wings, has recently been added to the food options. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
The business opened nearly a month ago. The sofas and recliners have been inviting for their customers, many of which can be found relaxing with a beverage and watching the television.
Comfort Keepers changes ownership
The in-home healthcare agency,
Comfort Keepers, recently changed ownership. However, their operations have remained the same.
“We are primarily for seniors,” said the new owner Jason Blunck.
The list of services includes medication reminders, meal prep, light housekeeping. “And companionship,” Blunck said.
Visits can range from two to 24 hours a day.
Comfort Keepers has been located in Decatur for more than 20 years. Blunck purchased the business at the beginning of 2023. “We wanted to keep a small business in Decatur going,” he said. “Decatur need’s that. We didn’t want to see it go away.”
A staff of approximately 33 employees have remained with Comfort Keepers. “They have to have an empathy, a passion for taking care of people,” Blunck said.
For more information on Comfort Keepers, visit
comfortkeepers.com.
23 Decatur restaurants from our past
Blue Mill
1928: Pictured in front of the Blue Mill are, from left, Howard Atkins (back to camera), Alma Brown, Mrs. Kohlbecker, Thurman W. McDavid, Mac, Brock and Bruce Perkins; and Frank Chamberlain. George A. Zeller and Anthony T. Gralike started out in a small place at 129 S. Oakland Ave. next to the Oakland Theatre in 1915. In 1923, they moved to the present site, known then as Zeller’s Confectionery. The business closed in 1924 and was later taken over by Bill Hamel and became the Blue Mill Pharmacy. (H&R file photo)
H&R file photo
Brown Jug
Cheese soup was a favorite at the Brown Jug.
Herald & Review file photo
Carlos O'Kelley's
Herald & Review archives
Chili Parlor
Herald & Review archives
Country Cupboard
Herald & Review archives
Dante's Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Stopping at Elam's Root Beer Stand for a tenderloin and root beer was a must when cruising Eldo.
H&R file photo
Jimmy Ryan's
H&R file photo
Lone Star
Herald & Review archives
Mr. G's
Mr. G's had phenomenal tenderloins and a great taco salad as well!
Herald & Review file photo
Ponderosa Steak House
Favorites submitted by our readers included the steak tips, country fried steak, ribeye dinner and the rolls.
H&R file photo
Rax Restaurant
Our Facebook followers agree: The best things at Rax Restaurant were the BBC - Beef Bacon and Cheddar sandwich, Uncle Alligator meals and the salad bar.
H&R file photo
Red Wheel Restaurant
Herald & Review archives
Redwood
The Redwood Restaurant, open in 1958, may have been Decatur's first smorgasbord restaurant.
Herald & Review archives
Sandy's
Herald & Review archives
Shaw's Restaurant
Shaw's Restaurant is fondly remembered for their fish, catering and memories of going there on Friday nights with friends.
H&R file photo
Shenannigans
Favorites from our Facebook followers include brunch on Sunday sand the taco salad.
Herald & Review archives
Swartz Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant had an old diner feel with wooden booths and long counter for bar seating.
A favorite memory: At Christmas, they would put up a toy train that would run the perimeter of the restaurant.
Herald & Review file photo
Tater's
The best thing you could order: Smothered taters.
H&R file photo
Tokyo Garden
Herald & Review archives
Tom's Grill
Tom's Grill was known for their relish appetizer caddy and dark, intimate setting.
H&R file photo
Tops Big Boy
Herald & Review archives
