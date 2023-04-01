Leonardo’s opens in Mount Zion

Leonardo’s location, at 910 N. State Highway 121, Mount Zion, is destined to be a restaurant.

The building once housed the town’s Pizza Hut and most recently the second location for Solsa American Burrito Co. After nearly a year of sitting idle, the owners, who also own the nearby Four Star Family Restaurant, have revitalized the building and added extra options for customers.

Leonardo’s offers six gaming machines, dining tables and a lounge area. Beer, soft drinks, coffee, cappuccino and energy drinks as well as pastries are offered. A small menu, including Greek fare and wings, has recently been added to the food options. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

The business opened nearly a month ago. The sofas and recliners have been inviting for their customers, many of which can be found relaxing with a beverage and watching the television.

Comfort Keepers changes ownership

The in-home healthcare agency, Comfort Keepers, recently changed ownership. However, their operations have remained the same.

“We are primarily for seniors,” said the new owner Jason Blunck.

The list of services includes medication reminders, meal prep, light housekeeping. “And companionship,” Blunck said.

Visits can range from two to 24 hours a day.

Comfort Keepers has been located in Decatur for more than 20 years. Blunck purchased the business at the beginning of 2023. “We wanted to keep a small business in Decatur going,” he said. “Decatur need’s that. We didn’t want to see it go away.”

A staff of approximately 33 employees have remained with Comfort Keepers. “They have to have an empathy, a passion for taking care of people,” Blunck said.

For more information on Comfort Keepers, visit comfortkeepers.com.

