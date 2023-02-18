Donnelly Automotive under new ownership

Before Bob Grider took over as the new owner of Donnelly Automotive Machine, a truck drove through the entrance of the automotive store. “But it turns out, it’s really been a blessing,” he said

Grider, 57, was in the process of taking ownership over from Pat Donnelly when the accident happened on Dec. 31.

“People are showing compassion and caring,” Grider said. “We’re not just an automotive store.”

At approximately 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve, a truck crashed into Donnelly’s Automotive store at 1298 E. Eldorado St., Decatur. The store had closed for the holiday.

“Fortunately nobody was here,” Grider said. “Somebody would have been injured and/or killed.”

Grider and the staff, as well as a few customers, helped clean up the store, which was opened for customers by Monday, Jan. 2.

The new owner was planning on remodeling areas of the store. “It needed a facelift,” Grider said. “But we couldn’t have done it on this scale.”

The Donnelly family has owned the local business since 1955. The original store was located at 720 S. Main St., Decatur. Patrick Donnelly’s father Bob Donnelly was the first owner. In 1997, they built and moved into the current location on Eldorado Street.

Grider was hired in 1999. He became a business partner in 2011 with plans to take over the ownership when the time was right. “We decided it was time,” Pat Donnelly said about the transition. “Then this guy crashes into the building.”

Grider was able to take ownership of the business on Jan. 31. He has approximately 12 employees. The new owner decided to keep the business under the Donnelly name. “That was very nice,” Pat Donnelly said. “And the employees are pleased with the transition.”

Lock Stock & Barrel prepares to open

Lock Stock & Barrel, located at 129 S. Oakland Ave., Decatur, has been going through some changes. And the staff wanted to give the community a small taste of what the future holds.

“It’s going to be LSB still,” said Brent Sloan, general manager. “But offering Sloan’s Calzones full menu. It’s just going to be your campus town pizzeria.”

The doors of Sloan’s Calzones on Merchant Street in downtown Decatur closed in October. Sloan and Lock Stock & Barrel owner Andrew Chiligiris merged the two restaurants, updating the Millikin-area restaurant. The opening date has not been scheduled.

“But look for things to happen pretty quick in the next couple of weeks,” Sloan said.

