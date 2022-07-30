On Biz: Metatron’s Cube, Quench IV Mobile, 217 Flavor

Metatron's Cube settles into new location

The signs for Metatron’s Cube are ready to invite customers in.

Jessica Lewis is owner of Metatron’s Cube LLC, located at 490 S. Franklin St., Decatur. The gift shop’s inventory includes metaphysical items as well as gems, crystals, sages and herbs, clothing and accessories, tattoo supplies, body jewelry, and sunglasses. “I also make my own tie-dyed clothing,” Lewis said.

Lewis moved to her new location less than a year ago. She moved from 1368 S. Taylorville Road, a building that she had occupied since 2001.

The South Franklin Street. location once housed Poland Glass. The sign for the glass business remained on the building visible to northbound drivers until recently. Now Metatron’s Cube's sign can be seen from various locations near the corner of Franklin and Decatur Streets. “But it’s a temporary sign,” Lewis said, with plans to create a bigger sign in the future.

One of the more eye-catching features is the neon Open sign. When the business is closed the ‘N’ at the end of the word is dimmed. Another ‘N’ at the top of the word is lit up to spell the word NOPE. “That was across town at my old place,” Lewis said.

A parking sign has also been added, inviting customers to park in the back of the building. Plans for the future include adding various murals to the walls surrounding the lot. “Who’s doing them, I do not know right now,” Lewis said.

Quench IV Mobile hits the road

Sara Gharst and her crew with Quench IV Mobile have taken to the road to replenish the city and surrounding areas.

The mobile service of registered nurses travels to the client’s preferred location, including home, office or event, to provide vitamin injections. “We do vitamin therapies through IVs,” Gharst said.

According to the business owner, these forms of supplements bypass the GI tract. “So you are getting 100% absorption of all your vitamins,” Gharst said. “Whenever you take something by mouth, you only absorb about 20%.”

The business is not currently located in a building; however, plans for the future include to expand to a brick-and-mortar store. “But I wanted to create a concierge service,” Gharst said. “When you’re not feeling well, you don’t want to go to the emergency room and be around other sick people. You just want that personalized experience.”

The services range from an immunity or energy boost to athlete recovery to a hangover cure. “The hustle and bustle of everyday life, this gives you your extra boost,” Gharst said. “Hydration always helps in all aspects.”

The mobile crew will travel within 15 miles of Decatur. Further distances will require an extra fee.

To request the Quench IV Mobile unit, contact the business through the website, quenchivmobile.com/services

217 Flavor prepares to offer indoor dining

217 Flavor owner Davin Bean opened his restaurant, located at 480 N. Brush College Road, Decatur, three months ago providing take out meals for his customers.

“But I’ll have private dining in about two months,” he said.

Bean is utilizing only half of the building with a kitchen and pick-up area. The remainder will have seating for dine-in customers. The current hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. “We cater as well,” Bean said.

The staff will provide a pop-up restaurant beginning at noon Saturday, July 30, with specialty menu items and other vendors available.

The daily specials are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Bean said he specializes in proteins, seasonings and spices. “But I have so many recipes,” he said.

As a culinary arts graduate, he created menus for other groups before opening 217 Flavors.

Bean also provided most of the work on the interior of the business. He has been working on the building for nearly a year. “I’m still working on the outside,” he said. “I’m going to have outside picnic areas.”

The location is centrally located near Archer Daniels Midland Co., Richland Community College and even a short trip from downtown Decatur. With extra space north and south of the building, Bean hopes to expand, not only the facility, but also the menu.

“It’s gourmet dining and fast food prices,” Bean said. “Good food shouldn’t cost a lot.”