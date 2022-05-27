On Biz: Orthopedic Center of Illinois, King’s Ice, WellNow Urgent Care

Orthopedic Center of Illinois

The Orthopedic Center of Illinois, at 1325 Koester Road in Forsyth, is accepting patients.

The services are located within the Central Illinois Urgent Care. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For several years the building housed the Lebeda Mattress Factory.

According to Dr. Timothy Van Fleet, president of the Orthopedic Center of Illinois, the facility will provide walk-in services. Surgeries will be performed at the local hospitals. “Whatever you need, we’ll be able to provide it here at this office,” he said.

The six doctors, with a staff of three each, have been leasing a portion of the facility for two months. Services include non-operative treatment of musculoskeletal conditions with a variety of subspecialties, such as hand and the upper extremity, total joint, foot and ankle, spine surgery and pain management.

The Urgent Care staff greets all patients as they enter the facility, then directs them to Orthopedic Center of Illinois doctors.

King’s Ice

King’s Ice, located in King’s Plaza at the corner of Lost Bridge Road and Mount Zion Road, is marking the arrival of summer with a host of cool, shaved ice treats.

The business is stationed in front of the Brettrick Day Construction, but with colorful decor ideal for the family-friendly outdoor seating area.

Opening hours are 1 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

According to manager Amy Daykin, the staff are able to serve up approximately 100 flavors of shaved ice. “We have different combinations,” she said.

Some are premixed, others are specialties and more are combinations of many. The names of the selections, such as the Titanic with almond, vanilla and blue Hawaiian flavors, and Frog in the Blender with watermelon and lime flavors, were created by the staff. Popular characters are also used to describe a few of the choices, including the Hulk with green apple and pineapple, and Mickey Mouse flavored by black cherry and banana.

“We viewed some of the names from others,” Daykin said. “But I came up with a lot of those myself.”

New toppings were added to this season’s menu. Fruit Loops, marshmallow fluff and Sour Patch gummies can be added to the mixtures. Another addition to the menu is Prairie Farms ice cream. Customers can choose from various flavors with vanilla and chocolate as the standards. “And we’ll probably get the waffle cones and the regular cones,” Daykin said.

WellNow Urgent Care

The staff at WellNow Urgent Care has opened its doors to clients at 4165 N. Water St., Decatur.

The new facility provides treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 PCR testing, and occupational medicine services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday of the week.

Walk-in patients will be accepted, or they schedule a visit online.

Doctors will provide services for various conditions such as sprains, burns, colds and allergies as well as on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Occupational medicine services, including workers’ compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing, and respirator fit exams, are also available on a walk-in basis.

“Injuries and illnesses show up at the most inconvenient times, including evenings and weekends,” said John Radford, M.D., president at WellNow Urgent Care. “Whether you have a sick child on a Sunday afternoon or the sudden need for a COVID-19 PCR test with 24-hour results, we’re proud to be a trusted destination to provide the care that patients need, when they need it, rather than sitting for hours in an emergency room or delaying care.”

Patients can also speak with a WellNow provider virtually. The healthcare provider accepts most insurance.

Have you opened a new business in Macon County in the past year or so? Maybe you've moved or added another location. Let the Herald & Review help you spread the word about you and your business. Send information to Scott Perry at scott.perry@lee.net or Donnette Beckett, donnette.beckett@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.