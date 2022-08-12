On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater

Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership.

Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur.

“It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”

Remnants of the previous owners, Joe, Carol and Robin Keller, still grace the walls and menu of the popular restaurant. The new owner is in the process of refurbishing the interior and exterior of the building, located at 999 N. Water St., with paint and new flooring. The restaurant’s hours will change from breakfast hours to lunch and dinner hours. A new computer system will allow customers to pay with credit cards.

“We just switched names,” Witt said about the legal documents. “And we’ve cleaned it up. Just freshening up.”

Several features are unique to the restaurant, including the historical pictures and the conjoined benches. “We had to be so careful moving these booths, because they all move together,” Witt said. “It took eight to 10 of us to lift them up and move them to the new floor. If you would break one of these apart, I’d be in trouble.”

The restaurant has been through few transformations in the nearly 100 years since it opened. The Eureka Cafeteria opened in 1924. Nearly 20 years later, the name and owner changed to Paul’s Confectionery. The Kellers began operation in 2000. Witt took ownership more than a week ago.

Since the restaurant is on a first-name basis with the community, Witt will remove Confectionery from the title. “I’m going to advertise Paul’s Chili,” he said. “Because everything goes with chili, doesn’t it?”

AMC Theater deal canceled

Contrary to the digital sign seen scrolling inside the former AMC Theater in Forsyth, plans to open another movie theater in the fall, through the company GQT Theaters, have been canceled.

According to Matt McSparin, marketing agent for GQT Theaters, the decision not to pursue the opening was made by the Hickory Point Mall owners nearly two weeks ago.

“We’re disappointed by that,” he said. “The ownership of the mall decided that they wanted to do something different than lease that to us.”

The Herald & Review attempted to reach the Hickory Point Mall management on several occasions but was unsuccessful. Representatives with Namdar Realty Group, the owners of the mall, were not able to provide any further information.

Work had begun weeks ago in preparing the facility for an updated movie theater, including preparing for new floors, bathrooms and seats as well as meeting with local vendors. “We had some aggressive plans,” McSparin said. “We really believed in the market.”

The village of Forsyth was only recently informed of the decision to abandon the project as well. According to the Forsyth Administrator Jill Applebee, she had hoped to meet with the GQT soon to discuss their partnership. “That is all we know too,” she said about the future plans.

In December 2020, the local theater had permanently closed.