On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater

Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership.
Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur.
“It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
Remnants of the previous owners, Joe, Carol and Robin Keller, still grace the walls and menu of the popular restaurant. The new owner is in the process of refurbishing the interior and exterior of the building, located at 999 N. Water St., with paint and new flooring. The restaurant’s hours will change from breakfast hours to lunch and dinner hours. A new computer system will allow customers to pay with credit cards.
“We just switched names,” Witt said about the legal documents. “And we’ve cleaned it up. Just freshening up.”
Several features are unique to the restaurant, including the historical pictures and the conjoined benches. “We had to be so careful moving these booths, because they all move together,” Witt said. “It took eight to 10 of us to lift them up and move them to the new floor. If you would break one of these apart, I’d be in trouble.”
The restaurant has been through few transformations in the nearly 100 years since it opened. The Eureka Cafeteria opened in 1924. Nearly 20 years later, the name and owner changed to Paul’s Confectionery. The Kellers began operation in 2000. Witt took ownership more than a week ago.
Since the restaurant is on a first-name basis with the community, Witt will remove Confectionery from the title. “I’m going to advertise Paul’s Chili,” he said. “Because everything goes with chili, doesn’t it?”
AMC Theater deal canceled
Contrary to the digital sign seen scrolling inside the former AMC Theater in Forsyth, plans to open another movie theater in the fall, through the company GQT Theaters, have been canceled.
According to Matt McSparin, marketing agent for GQT Theaters, the decision not to pursue the opening was made by the Hickory Point Mall owners nearly two weeks ago.
“We’re disappointed by that,” he said. “The ownership of the mall decided that they wanted to do something different than lease that to us.”
The Herald & Review attempted to reach the Hickory Point Mall management on several occasions but was unsuccessful. Representatives with Namdar Realty Group, the owners of the mall, were not able to provide any further information.
Work had begun weeks ago in preparing the facility for an updated movie theater, including preparing for new floors, bathrooms and seats as well as meeting with local vendors. “We had some aggressive plans,” McSparin said. “We really believed in the market.”
The village of Forsyth was only recently informed of the decision to abandon the project as well. According to the Forsyth Administrator Jill Applebee, she had hoped to meet with the GQT soon to discuss their partnership. “That is all we know too,” she said about the future plans.
In December 2020, the local theater had permanently closed.
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: A look at promotions, new job titles, honors in the Decatur region
Justin Wheeler receives Chairman's Award for Excellence
DECATUR — First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to present the 2021 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to Justin Wheeler.
In the past year, he has consistently demonstrated First Mid’s core values in his everyday work while making exceptional contributions to the company. His commitment to his customers and colleagues has rightfully earned him the company’s highest honor.
Wheeler is a Farm Manager I with First Mid Ag Services, a division of First Mid Wealth Management. He is located at the North Main Street banking center in Decatur.
During his time at First Mid, Wheeler has become one of the company’s most productive farm managers and is highly respected by his team. He has shown initiative by undertaking several projects and he has been instrumental in adapting new technologies necessitated by the pandemic, working diligently to integrate virtual and online farmland auctions.
Wheeler’s commitment is evidenced in the way he approaches each day. Those who work with him can attest that he approaches each task with a high degree of professionalism and integrity. Wheeler is an exceptional mentor for new team members and his extensive understanding of technology has proven invaluable. His passion and dedication is helping to solidify First Mid Ag Services’ position as a premier farm management and real estate company.
The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is First Mid’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.
Staley Credit Union promotes Blake E. Wallace
DECATUR — Staley Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Blake E. Wallace to vice president of marketing and member experience. Throughout his 15 years of banking experience and his 9-year tenure with the credit union, Wallace has served as branch manager/loan officer and most recently assistant vice president of member services where he led all marketing efforts while also overseeing all Decatur branch locations.
In his new role, Wallace will direct all Staley Credit Union marketing and oversee all branch operations and facilities management across three locations in Decatur; two locations in Lafayette, Indiana; and one location in Loudon, Tennessee.
"We are so excited to announce this well-deserved promotion and welcome Blake as a key addition to our management team,” stated Kimberly Ervin, president and CEO of Staley Credit Union. “Blake is well-versed in the credit union industry and he brings a fresh approach to marketing with a commitment to enhancing the member experience. We’re thrilled about the future of Staley Credit Union as we continue to grow our membership and help more people achieve their financial goals.”
Leonard Singh named chairman, president of Ameren Illinois
ST. LOUIS — Leonard "Lenny" Singh, an executive with more than 30 years of utility experience, will be the next chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, an electric and natural gas delivery utility subsidiary of Ameren Corporation.
Singh joined Ameren July 1 and will assume the role when Richard Mark retires on Aug. 1.
Singh has extensive experience in both electric and natural gas operations. He most recently served as senior vice president for Consolidated Edison Company of New York.
During his time at Con Edison, Singh served in a variety of roles, including leading Customer Energy Solutions, Manhattan Electric Operations as well as serving as chief engineer and general manager of Gas Operations.
"I am thrilled to join Ameren," Singh said. "This is an exciting time of change and transition in the energy industry, and I am ready to draw on my many experiences in the industry to help the company prepare for the future as we power the quality of life for our electric and natural gas customers. I look forward to building on the work that’s been done at Ameren Illinois by helping to drive the success of the business in the next phase of the energy transition – for the benefit of communities across the state."
Andrew Lee added as operations analyst
As a jack of all trades our newest member of Rooted Wealth Advisors, Andrew Lee, is the definition of versatile.
He brings a high level of knowledge from multiple areas including statistical financial analysis and expertise in the economics of human resources.
Upon recently completing his BS in economics with a minor in business, Lee is studying to take on his next goal of passing his Series 65. He grew up and is currently based out of Pontiac, Illinois.
In his off time, he enjoys working out, practicing his golf swing, and staying up to date with all things economically.
He is working with our operations team on data entry and analysis. We are proud to add him to our team as we continue to grow and expand while staying Rooted.
Decatur Memorial's Wound Clinic receives award
DECATUR — The Memorial Wound Clinic within Decatur Memorial Hospital received national recognition for its clinical outcomes in 2021, which include a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%.
Healogics, a national wound care management company, recently named the clinic as a 2021 Center of Distinction.
“The Center of Distinction award reflects the incredible dedication of our clinical staff and providers,” said Dr. Dean Davis, medical director of the Memorial Wound Clinic. “With our individualized care plans, we transform our patients’ lives through healing. It is an honor to offer our patients exceptional wound care services right here at home.”
The clinic is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers. It offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
The Memorial Wound Clinic’s services include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which surrounds the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of a wound.
The center logs more than 6,000 patient visits each year.
To earn the award, the Memorial Wound Clinic excelled in key clinical performance areas that include patient satisfaction and wound healing rates.
Busey named 2022 Community Service Award recipient
CHAMPAIGN — Busey is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of the 2022 Community Service Award by the Illinois Bankers Association.
The IBA Community Service award honors financial institutions that go "above and beyond" in the area of community service. Three awards are presented annually to financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities and honors an institution’s entire portfolio of community service projects, not just a single project.
"Busey is truly honored to receive this award,” said Amy Randolph, Busey’s chief of staff and executive vice president, Pillar Relations. “We have a passion for helping our communities through a number of initiatives and strive to be a true community partner and steward. It’s especially rewarding to be recognized by our peers at the IBA for the impact our associates are making in their communities."
Working with its communities to support the arts, advocate for our youth and help neighbors in need, Busey bridges needs by providing financial capital through monetary contributions and guidance, human capital through energetic and committed volunteers and social capital through leaders at the table to advocate for business and sustainability practices within our communities.
Since 2015, Busey associates have given 50,000 hours of their time to hundreds of community organizations while the organization’s charitable donations total over $1 million annually.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital names chief medical officer
DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vinil Bhuma as the hospital’s new chief medical officer.
“We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital president and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”
Bhuma comes to St. Mary’s Hospital from UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa where he was chief medical information officer as well as the president of the medical staff. He also served as chair of the board of health and medical director for the Webster County Health Department in Iowa.
At the national level, he is the current chair for the accreditation advisory board for the Det Norske Veritas accreditation organization and vice-chair of the professional certification board for Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. Prior to his service at Trinity Regional Medical Center, he was medical director at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana.
“I look forward to serving the Decatur community,” said Dr. Bhuma. “My new hospital colleagues and new community neighbors have already welcomed me so warmly. I know my family and I will create roots and experience joy here in the coming years.”
Bateman elected to Illinois Economic Development Association Board of Directors
DECATUR — Nicole Bateman has been elected to the board of directors for the Illinois Economic Development Association.
Bateman serves as the president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. The IEDA is a statewide professional economic development association that supports advocacy, education, and collaboration to enhance Illinois’ global competitiveness.
“It’s an honor to represent Macon County and the Central Illinois region at the state level,” Bateman said. “I look forward to strengthening relationships with our statewide partners to bring additional resources to our local businesses and influence policy to attract business to Illinois.”
The IEDA is governed by a board of directors composed of eleven members elected annually by the membership-at-large and who regionally represent the interests of economic developers.
Hickory Point Bank names Vorachek senior wealth management advisor
DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank announced that Curt Vorachek has been named senior wealth management advisor.
“We are pleased to welcome Curt, a veteran investment management professional who brings a holistic approach to wealth management,” said Anthony G. Nestler, president and chief executive officer. “Curt’s expertise will enhance our value proposition for new and existing clients.”
In his new role, Vorachek will develop asset allocation strategies, manage a variety of portfolios, develop business succession plans and partner with the bank's experts to serve a diverse group of clients. He is based in Springfield.
Community Foundation of Macon County welcomes board members
DECATUR – Lindsey Craycraft and Dr. Perry P. Guaglianone have been elected to serve on the board of The Community Foundation of Macon County.
Craycraft is an associate judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois. Guaglianone is a medical oncologist at Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.
Each will serve a three-year term and is eligible to serve up to three consecutive terms.
“These two community leaders join our current board members in their commitment to help our foundation succeed in its mission,” says Natalie Beck, CEO of The Community Foundation of Macon County. “Our goal is to connect the philanthropic goals of our donors with the needs of Macon County in order to identify and address those needs through leadership and community engagement.”
“Public service has always been very important to me and serving on the Community Foundation Board is an impactful way to further serve our great community,” Craycraft said. “I look forward to helping connect and support organizations and individuals in need in the community, and I am excited to help in this significant responsibility.”
“I’m honored to join The Community Foundation Board,” Guaglianone said. "The people in the Decatur and Macon County are so giving and thoughtful. It’s amazing to see our community’s commitment to helping others and to be a part of making a difference right here. I look forward to serving on the board and being part of this great effort.”
The board members meet monthly to review and approve grants, oversee the foundation’s finances, and develop creative and effective ways of empowering fundholders, nonprofits and charitably inclined citizens to make good happen in Macon County.
Established in 2000, The Community Foundation of Macon County stewards more than 365 funds and total assets of $53 million. To date, The Community Foundation has distributed over $38 million to charitable organizations and endeavors.
Laurie Hughes named RCC Outstanding Faculty of the Year
DECATUR — Richland Community College has named Laurie Hughes the 2022 Outstanding Faculty of the Year.
Hughes has served as a full-time instructor of English and humanities for more than 20 years at Richland. She is well known for her dedication to students, high standards and innovative instructional delivery. She challenges students to strive for excellence in academics and beyond and fosters and reflects inquisitiveness and passion for her field and pedagogy.
Hughes leads and serves by mentoring faculty during the tenure process, and as co-director of the Honors Program. She is committed to continuous improvement in and outside the classroom. In 2021, she, along with Professor Rosemarie King, secured a grant from the University of Illinois to redesign Humanities 100 to increase the depth of content exploration. In the classroom, Dr. Hughes infuses new technologies such as NearPod, a tool that makes any lesson interactive whether in the classroom or virtual, to enhance student engagement and provides students with intense tutorial opportunities individually and in small groups.
Hughes’ contributions to the college include participation on the Online Quality Assurance Review Committee, Student Learning Outcomes Assessment Committee, and the Calendar Committee.
