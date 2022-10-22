ON BIZ: Paula Childs Realtors has new owner, name; Central Illinois Toys

Toy store opens just in time for the holidays

Tony Stewart calls his new business Central Illinois Toys, because it's all toys — with a large collection of action figures and collectables.

“I do have a lot of older toys, or vintage toys,” he said. “But I am also going to have new toys.”

The business is located at 150 Lewis Park Dr. Ste. H in Mount Zion.

Many of the items for sale are toys only recently removed from box store shelves. “A new toy turns into an old toy pretty quickly,” Stewart said.

Opening the business on Sept. 17, the owner wanted to start out in a smaller location to test the market. The business is currently housed in a suite. “It’s a room inside of a room,” Stewart said.

The inventory began with Stewart’s 30-year-old Star Wars collection. “So there’s a lot of that,” he said. “But there are other things in there.”

Items also include second-hand toys, as well as other collections such as Marvel pieces. “I want it to be not just for adults. I want it to be for kids too,” Stewart said. “I have a dollar bin with McDonald’s toys in it.”

Stewart has already run out of room in the store’s space, therefore, he is not accepting donations.

Plans include the addition of comic books and other collectable items.

Store hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon and 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, email Centraliltoys@gmail.com.

Paula Childs Realtors gets new name

Beck Realtors, Inc. has grown to include the former Paula Childs Realtors.

“I bought the company in 2019,” said owner and managing broker Trisha Beck. “And a couple of months ago I decided to change the name.”

Beck worked for Paula Childs Realtors for six years before she was given the opportunity to purchase the business. She has four employees, including Childs, working for the business. “And I’m looking for new brokers,” Beck said.

According to Beck, the business has changed little since she took over. “I feel like I’m still the same company, family and small,” Beck said. “We haven’t changed much. I just took over ownership.”

In addition to the name change, both operations are now under one roof at 3757 E. U.S. Route 36, Decatur. Beck has maintained an office at that location for the past two years, while the Paula Childs Realtors office was in another location.

Using the name Paula Cooley, the previous owner continues to sell real estate with the company. “We kind of flipped roles,” Beck said. “She has not retired. She just stepped down a little bit.”

For more information, visit www.beckrealtorsinc.com.