On Biz: Perfectly Picked, Sephora at Kohl’s, El Paisa

Perfectly Picked moves up

The owner of Perfectly Picked, located at 114 N. Main St., Moweaqua, has renovated the space above the antique and gift shop, allowing vendors to sell their wares in a historic building built in the 1890s. The area is simply titled Up at Perfectly Picked.

“We’ve made it into another space,” said Shawn Conlin. “I have room for eight vendors.”

A vendor suggested Conlin expand across the street into a vacant building. The empty space above her current store seemed more convenient, she said. Wood from other areas were used for the baseboards and walls. A metal ceiling as well as heat and air were added. The antique windows are covered from the outside, but were treated from the inside.

Conlin used much of the antique items, especially old doors, in decorating the upstairs space. The building once housed a hardware store. The upstairs area was used for storage, until Conlin moved in.

For large items, a hand-crank elevator is available for use. “It’s a pulley system,” Conlin said. “It’s worth coming just to take a look at that.”

Vendors will be able to rent space for $100 a month, with no commission. Customers can shop during business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The products sold on the upper level are antiques and vintage items. “But it’s just kind of cozy,” Conlin said.

Grand Opening planned for Sephora at Kohl’s

Sephora at Kohl’s will have a grand opening on June 22, in the Kohl’s store in side Hickory Point Mall.

The beauty and makeup shop is one of 400 Sephora additions to Kohl’s stores in the next year. Described as a ‘fully immersive beauty experience’, the 2,500-square-foot area replicates a freestanding Sephora. “There, Sephora-trained beauty advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products,” said Lauren Roxaya Bartel, representing Kohl’s.

Sephora at Kohl’s products include makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.

Tacos El Paisa serves up authentic Mexican food in Forsyth

It takes a keen eye to find Tacos El Paisa in Forsyth. The authentic Mexican restaurant is located at 104 South U.S. 51, Forsyth, along with the northside gas station.

The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Felipe Rodriguez opened the business nearly a year ago. “We all say we have authentic Mexican food,” he said. “But we have a flavor in our food, and that makes the difference.”

According to Rodriguez, the restaurant does not serve up the average American/Mexican fare, although burritos, tortas, quesadillas, and tacos are on the menu. “We try to make the best food that we can put out there,” he said. “It’s not like your typical Mexican restaurant.”

The dining room is open; however, the staff is unable to serve alcohol at this time, Rodriguez said. “We’ve been going slow, one thing at a time,” he said. “Probably, in the near future, we’re going to have margaritas.”

Have you opened a new business in Macon County in the past year or so? Maybe you've moved or added another location. Let the Herald & Review help you spread the word about you and your business. Send information to Scott Perry at scott.perry@lee.net or Donnette Beckett, donnette.beckett@lee.net

