On Biz: Popeye’s update, Ziggy’s Coffee Shop canceled, Rent One’s new location is open

Plans to open Ziggi’s Coffee in Forsyth scrapped

Due to various issues, the owners of a potential Ziggi's Coffee Shop have canceled plans for the property in front of Menards on Route 51 in Forsyth.

“Staff worked extensively to assist, where possible,” the village board announced during a meeting in November. “The board approved an ordinance rescinding the previous TIF agreement with the business.”

According to Village Administrator Jill Applebee, the times in which to open the local restaurant did not coincide with the franchise owners. “It just did not work out,” she said.

Discussions began approximately a year ago to bring the coffee franchise to the area. At the time, Forsyth would have been the first Ziggi’s Coffee Shop in Illinois. According to the company’s website, Marion in southern Illinois, recently opened its doors to customers.

Popeye’s updates continue

DECATUR — Efforts to reopen the Decatur Popeye's restaurant continue.

“We’ve seen some significant progress,” Mir Ali, vice president of operations, said during the Macon County Health Department Board of Health meeting this week. “The building’s going to look brand new.”

According to Ali, all of the equipment and interior of the restaurant at 775 E. Pershing Road are in the process of being replaced and has been deep cleaned. Management has also changed. “We are bringing our training department in to train everybody,” he said.

Hiring will take place approximately six weeks before management opens the doors. The timeline for reopening continues to be late spring or early summer, Ali said.

The Decatur restaurant has sat idle for two years. The health department found dozens of violations in an inspection conducted in June 2020. The business license was revoked after the final inspection. The restaurant had also failed a previous inspection less than a year prior to the closing.

Rent One open in new location

The new location for Rent One, at the corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street, is now open.

According to the employees, the doors have been open since Black Friday.

Construction began nearly a year ago before the move from 2800 N. Water St., one of the last businesses in the Northgate Mall. The local home furnishings store has a large rent-to-own showroom. The St. Louis-based corporation will share the building with RNR Tire Express.

