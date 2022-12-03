On Biz: Prairie Commons Business Collective, Beyond Yoga on Main

Prairie Commons Business Collective opens to help others

Prairie Commons Business Collective is one building, located at 100 E. Main St., Decatur, with several businesses inside.

“We’ll be part-marketing firm office and have space available for pop-up boutiques,” said Cassie Yoder. “They don’t have brick-and-mortar. This is the next stage, other than just craft shows and vendor fairs.”

Located in the former Station One Nutrition site, Prairie Commons Business Collective is an umbrella of Cass Marketing Concepts. “We work a lot with start-ups or businesses that are starting to launch projects or products,” Yoder said. “We are basically the business coaching to help those start-up business to grow and gain exposure.”

The doors will be open Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the activities surrounding the Christmas parade, and again during the Downtown Christmas Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Holiday activities will be offered for children. Unique businesses for Saturday’s event will include jewelry vendors, make-and-take shirt decals, lotions and candles. Wednesday night will add vintage décor, more jewelry and a dance party in partnership with Giggles on Merchant Street.

The marketing firm is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pop-up events are scheduled at various times and dates. Classes and workshops are also available.

For more information, visit the Prairie Commons Business Collective Facebook page.

“There’s not always businesses and shops in there,” Yoder said. “They're specific days and times.”

Beyond Yoga on Main opens in downtown Decatur

Beyond Yoga on Main, located at 215 W. Main St., Decatur, has opened in the former Decanter Fine Wines in Downtown Decatur.

The business offers classes in hot yoga, and music driven Buti yoga, as well as classes for beginners. “It just moves up different levels from there,” said owner Cheri Timmons. “We have a class that everyone can fit into.”

Instructors conduct classes in the evening, Monday through Thursday. Saturday classes are scheduled in the morning. Information on scheduled classes is available on the Beyond Yoga website.

Along with the physical benefits, the classes also provide various mental perks. “It’s not just about exercise,” Timmons said.

Classes start at $20 for one class. Packages range from $60 for four classes and increase in price to an unlimited yearly pass for $2,000. Individual classes for veterans are $12. Gift certificates are available.

Timmons understands some may have a preconceived idea of yoga studios. “But I want everyone to feel welcome to come to my studio,” she said.