Timi’s Tours acquires larger fleet

Moweaqua-based travel company Timi’s Tours has announced its acquisition of Lifestyle Tours located near Evansville, Indiana.

“But we’re not moving,” said Timi’s Tours Vice President Jack Kaufman. “Our operations here won’t change.”

In the past, Timi’s Tours provided buses for the Indiana company. When the founder Ken Meyer decided to retire, he contacted Kaufman and the owner Timi Hall-Kaufman. “We’re going to aggressively grow the region,” Kaufman said. “We’ll really be hitting Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and of course, here in Illinois.”

Approximately 120 tours are organized through the Illinois branch. “By the end 2024, we expect to be doing about the same out of Indiana,” Kaufman said. “But what you expect here and what you’re used to here will not change at all.”

Billingsley expands again

The Billingsley family's legacy of serving the motoring public continues to evolve.

The new convenience store has been constructed 301 S. Wyckles Road, Decatur.

“We’ve been open for two months,” said Myra Billingsley. “We’ve had a lot of local support.”

The gas station and convenience store is approximately one block south of the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel entrance. “We’re very happy to be on this side of town,” Billingsley said. “We’ve been welcomed by everybody.”

Products include light groceries, a beer cave, and Phillips 66 gas for vehicles and a separate island for diesel. “And we have the car wash that opened up just last week,” Billingsley said. “It has all of the newest technology and nice chemicals.”

The Billingsley family has been known in Decatur since 1947.

“That’s how long my family has been serving Decatur in the automotive industry,” Billingsley said. “Four generations deep.”