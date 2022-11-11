On Biz: TKG prepares to close, One Twisted Sister closing, Bella and Ro opens

Bella and Ro Boutique opens in downtown Decatur

The downtown Decatur store Bella and Ro Boutique, located at 151 N. Water St., is sticking with the classics.

“That’s what I was trying to go with,” said owner Tinamarie Deetz. “That mid-century, Bohemian, 60’s, 70’s vibe when you walk in.”

Although the products are recently made, many by local artisans, the apparel, accessories, jewelry, toys and other gift items have a nostalgic element. Even the music heard throughout the store dates back a few decades.

“And the vintage tees have been selling like crazy,” Deetz said.

The clothing, with a mix of dresses, jeans, cardigans and tops, range in sizes from newborn to 3X in women's. “I tried to have it as a one-stop-shop,” Deetz said. “There will be more. I just wanted to get the doors open.”

Bella and Ro Boutique, named after two of the owner’s children, opened their doors during downtown Decatur’s Witches Night Out on Oct. 25.

The owner said she tries to find unique items to add to the business. “I’m trying to set myself apart,” she said. “But I want to complement all the other downtown merchants.”

The business is located in the former Decatur Florist shop, which her mother once owned. The building sat empty for years, before Deetz opened her dream shop. Although she revamped the store for a boutique, she kept many of the older details, including the window front, hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. “I think I have some of the biggest display windows downtown,” Deetz said.

TKG Daily Delights closing in December

Tommy Garmon Sr. is getting ready to retire as the owner and chef of TKG Daily Delights, located at 706 S. Franklin St., Decatur.

According to his wife Kathleen, the last day serving their wings, chicken and homemade side dishes will be Dec. 16.

“We’re going to sell the building and the equipment,” she said. “That is coming very soon.”

Kathleen Garmon was the front person for the restaurant, greeting customers with a Whoop, Whoop since they opened the business in 2014. “We’re very blessed,” she said. “We give all the glory, all the honor and all the praise to Jesus.”

Kathleen Garmon will continue to work as an insurance agent for Bankers Life.

The last days of operation will be staffed by only the Garmon couple. If customers need help with their Thanksgiving dinner, they must contact the restaurant days in advance, she said. Contact the restaurant at 217-330-9555 or email tkgarmon18@gmail.com.

The building and equipment is for sale.

“But whoever buys it, there’s no affiliation with TKG,” Kathleen Garmon said.

One Twisted Sister owner to close downtown store

Leah Hinkle is an employee of One Twisted Sister, a women’s clothing store located on Merchant Street in Decatur, but not for long.

“We are going to be out by the end of the month,” she said. “But we don’t have an official last day.”

Since owner Tiffany Ballard announced this week that she will be closing the shop, they have had a steady flow of customers. “Things are going quickly,” Hinkle said.

Ballard started her business from her home in 2018. "We opened the store front eight months later," she said. "We were on Brush College for a couple of years."

The staff will be moving back to their roots of creating T-shirts.

“We’re going to be doing more wholesale shirts, as opposed to owning a storefront with boutique clothing and all the overhead that comes with it,” Hinkle said.

The new products will be available in the downtown store Linenwood Boutique, 117 S. Main St. One Twisted Sister’s products can be seen on both business's Facebook pages. The products, however, will be different, according to Ballard.

“We are going stay away from the boutique clothes," she said.