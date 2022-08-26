On Biz: Town and Country, Heartland Bank announce merger plans

Town and Country Bank, with locations in Decatur, Bloomington and Lincoln, announced this week the planned merger with Heartland Bank and Trust Company.

“We are very pleased to announce our merger with Town and Country Financial Corporation, which is a highly compatible franchise that we have respected and admired for a long time,” said Fred Drake, chairman and CEO of HBT Financial. “We believe that combining with Town and Country will help us continue generating profitable growth and create additional value for shareholders in the years ahead.”

Town and Country provides banking services in central, western and the metro east regions of Illinois. HBT Financial, based in Bloomington, has 61 branches in Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa.

The financial results of the merger would combine the company assets to $5.1 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“We are excited to partner with one of Illinois’ highest-performing banking organizations to create even more opportunities for our employees and customers,” said Micah Bartlett, president and CEO of Town and Country Financial Corporation, which is based in Springfield. “There are significant opportunities and challenges ahead in the banking business, and the combination of these two strong organizations makes us better equipped to flourish in the long run.”