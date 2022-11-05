ON BIZ: Two new restaurants, Goodfellas new owner, Big Blue Energy Drinks moves

Station 1 Nutrition moves to the Millikin area

Owners of Station 1 Nutrition changed the business name to Big Blue Energy Drinks, when they moved to their new location on Wood Street in the Millikin University campus store.

“Bradan (Birt) had a better offer here with Millikin,” said manager Aaron Agee.

The protein shakes sold at the previous downtown location, 100 E. Main St., was not cost effective. According to Kobe Roulx, the energy drinks are more popular with the customers. “It seems to be a hit, especially when we do sales like $5 Fridays,” he said.

Big Blue Energy Drinks has been collaborating with the local teams. Customers who purchase the drinks named in honor of a local team, for example the Decatur Blaze hockey team’s Blaze Blast, get a coupon worth half off the price of game admission. “It not only helps the Blaze, but it helps us too,” Agee said.

“And they come in here all the time,” Roulx said.

The energy drink concoctions are made up by the owners. The employees are given the opportunities to create their own drinks as well.

“They have a little Millikin flavor in them,” Roulx said.

The business also has Millikin clothing and products for sale. Academic books are sold online, according to the employees. “So we took over,” Agee said. “It’s apparel and energy drinks.”

Goodfellas Cigar Shop has a new owner

Dustin Chapman has been making changes to the Goodfellas Cigar Shop on Merchant Street since he took ownership in February.

“I didn’t want to make anything public about it,” he said.

The interior of the business had most of the changes. A refrigerator, lockers, televisions, more seating and air system are a few of the newer details.

“It’s more of a lounge style, an open cigar lounge,” Chapman said.

The second half of the building houses the products available for purchase. Humidors are available at other locations, including Famous Liquors on Route 48 and Southside Country Club. “We’re just trying to get the name out there,” Chapman said.

The new owner had been a customer of the cigar shop for nearly eight years. The previous owner was ready to sell, Chapman said. “I thought I might as well jump on it,” he said.

Two televisions often show sporting events. Tables are set up for customers to relax while smoking their cigars.

“It’s one of the few places you can legally smoke indoors,” Chapman said.

Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County

The Cancun restaurant opened last week in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers at the end of October at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.

The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

End Game, located in the former Establishment Downtown at 259 N. Main St., Decatur, opened last weekend, offering family-friendly menu options and activities.

Games can be played at the dining tables or in the arcade areas. Customers can also sing karaoke and win game prizes every night at 6 p.m., as well as shoot pool, throw darts and play Vegas-style games. The second floor of the restaurant can be reserved for private parties. For $2.95, diners get an hour of gameplay and access to the game room. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.