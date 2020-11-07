Peterson, Harrison to serve Illinois CCIM Chapter

DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties, is pleased to announce Zane Peterson and Chris Harrison will be serving the Illinois CCIM Chapter for 2021.

Zane Peterson will be serving as director-at-large and Chris Harrison will be serving as a member.

The CCIM designation is recognized as the global standard of professionalism in commercial real estate. The goal of all chapter board members is to provide the highest quality mentorship and networking and education services that will ensure members’ ability to conduct business successfully. More information can be found at www.CCIM.com.

Harrison became a CCIM in April 2019 while Peterson earned his CCIM pin in October 2019.

Both are excited to serve and connect with other commercial real estate professionals across the state and region.

Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, IL, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales and consulting services.

For more information, go to www.MainPlace.us. or call (217) 422-3335.