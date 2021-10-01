Primrose of Decatur named Community of the Year

DECATUR — Primrose Retirement Communities, L.L.C. has named Primrose of Decatur one of its Communities of the Year.

“Each year, we recognize Primrose communities across the company who have excelled at fulfilling our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population. This award is a reflection of the team members who are passionate about working together to provide person-centered lifestyles to their residents. We are proud to honor Primrose of Decatur with this award for 2020,” said President of Primrose Retirement Communities, BJ Schaefbauer.

Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur consists of 36 independent living apartment homes, 32 assisted living apartment homes, and 12 townhome villas.

Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, provides high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care. The mission of Primrose Retirement Communities is to create happy and healthy living environments for seniors. Since the opening of the first Primrose community in Aberdeen in 1991, Primrose has grown to include over 40 locations in 19 states.

