Richland Community College announces promotions

DECATUR — The Richland Community College Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of two faculty members and professor emeritus status.
Pixie Fennessey, retired professor of psychology and sociology, was granted professor emeritus status.
Fennessey came to Richland in 1996. Her service to Richland extended beyond the classroom. During five summers, she took groups of students to Kenya to work at By Grace Disabled and Orphans Center. Fennessey formed HOPE Club with the intent to serve people at the local, national, and international levels. In addition to fund raising for Stand Up for Grace, students organized various collections for Coats for Kids and other organizations, fundraised for health and disaster relief causes, volunteered at the Good Samaritan Inn, and organized care packages for serving military members.
She has also promoted tolerance and inclusion through her work as the advisor to the college chapter of the NAACP, service on the African American Studies advisory group, and participation in a film club.
Kent Mears was promoted from instructor of collision repair technology to assistant professor.
Mears began teaching at Richland in 2014 as its first full-time collision repair instructor.
You have free articles remaining.
Mears has sponsored a car show on campus every year, bringing exposure to the program and raising funds for philanthropic efforts in the area. He volunteers his time in the community through the Macon County Honor Guard and the American Legion.
Chris Senger was promoted from instructor in engineering te
chnology to assistant professor.
Senger began teaching full-time at Richland in 2016. He has worked with college officials to continue upgrading the electrical systems lab, using Perkins and Workforce Development grant funds to keep his technology current. In addition, he works with the Heartland Technical Academy to grow the next generation of the workforce.