Richland Community College announces promotions

DECATUR — The Richland Community College Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of two faculty members and professor emeritus status.

Pixie Fennessey, retired professor of psychology and sociology, was granted professor emeritus status.

Fennessey came to Richland in 1996. Her service to Richland extended beyond the classroom. During five summers, she took groups of students to Kenya to work at By Grace Disabled and Orphans Center. Fennessey formed HOPE Club with the intent to serve people at the local, national, and international levels. In addition to fund raising for Stand Up for Grace, students organized various collections for Coats for Kids and other organizations, fundraised for health and disaster relief causes, volunteered at the Good Samaritan Inn, and organized care packages for serving military members.

She has also promoted tolerance and inclusion through her work as the advisor to the college chapter of the NAACP, service on the African American Studies advisory group, and participation in a film club.

Kent Mears was promoted from instructor of collision repair technology to assistant professor.

Mears began teaching at Richland in 2014 as its first full-time collision repair instructor.

