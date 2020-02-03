Shiley to lead RCC ag outreach efforts

DECATUR — Dave Shiley has joined Richland Community College at its outreach coordinator for agricultural programs.

Shiley will be working with the high school agricultural programs within Richland’s district to showcase the college’s agricultural offerings and recruit students into the program. He will also be working to expand the FFA career development events and other educational offerings conducted at Richland for high school students.

Additionally, Shiley will be working with the agribusiness community to expand internships and other experiential learning opportunities for students. Student connection and involvement in the local agribusiness community not only provides “real world” experiences, but can lead to future employment opportunities after graduation.

Shiley earned his master of science in forestry and bachelor of science in forestry from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and has completed advanced coursework at the University of Illinois in human dimensions of natural resources.

He brings 38 years of experience with the University of Illinois Extension. He recently served as an extension educator in local food systems and small farms in East-Central Illinois and as the state coordinator of the Illinois Master Naturalist volunteer program.