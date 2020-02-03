SYNERGY HomeCare awarded Provider of Choice

HomeCare of Central IL receives Champaign Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and again Provider of Choice from Home Care Pulse.

The Champaign Chamber annual meeting was held of Oct. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign. Gaye and Jim Aaberg opened SYNERGY HomeCare of Central IL in Bloomington in 2013 after their own experiences of caring for loved ones. They expanded to the communities of Champaign in 2015, Decatur in 2017 and Springfield in 2019.

The Provider of Choice award is based on client satisfaction ratings collected from telephone interviews performed by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm. These home care agencies are best-in-class for providing quality care to their clients.

This recognition assures that the agency is trustworthy and has proven their ability to provide outstanding in-home care services. The award recognizes outstanding performance in abilities of caregivers, compassion of caregivers, professionalism of caregivers and office staff, communication from providers and enhancing the lives of their clients and their families.