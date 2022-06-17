The Community Foundation of Macon County seeks nominees for "Do Something Great" award

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County will be accepting nominations for the Do Something Great awards through June 30.

The Do Something Great program honors Macon County residents who have made a significant impact on the community during the past year.

Each nomination should include a brief statement explaining why the nominee is deserving of recognition. Email information to rmoran@maconcountygives.org.

Nominations are being sought for the following awards: Award of Excellence for Inclusion; Outstanding Young Philanthropist; Outstanding Volunteer/Board Member; Outstanding Professional Partner; Outstanding Philanthropic Support of the Arts; The Ray Batman Nonprofit Professional of the Year Award; and the Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award.

Members of the Macon County Legacy group will select the recipients of the awards.

“The annual Do Something Great awards recognize and celebrate outstanding Macon County individuals, couples and/or businesses for their philanthropic impact,” said Natalie Beck, community foundation president. “We welcome all nominations and look forward to recognizing the recipients who, through there giving and leadership, have made a remarkable difference in our community.”

Award recipients and their guests will be honored at a luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

For more information about the Do Something Great awards program, call 217-429-3000 or email rmoran@maconcountygives.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

