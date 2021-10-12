Tina Owens names VP of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois

DECATUR — Decatur native Tina Owens was recently named vice president of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois.

Owens is a graduate of Richland Community College and Millikin University. She has over 15 years of experience working with area youth-oriented nonprofits, as well as for-profit organizations, having previously worked with Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Macon Resources Bright Start Program, PDI (Professional Development Institute), and Decatur Public Schools. She currently serves on the board for the Decatur Township Youth Council.

Abby Koester, museum president and CEO, said Owens is a great fit for the museum. “We have what I consider to be one of the strongest creative teams this museum has ever had. With Tina, I believe we will now be equally strong on the administration side.”

Owens says she looks forward to contributing to the museum’s forward momentum. “I know they got the wind knocked out of them from the pandemic, so to be able to jump in and help set the direction for the future is exciting,” says Owens.

For more information about the museum, go to CMofIL.org or call 217-423-5437.

