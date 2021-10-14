Valerie Wallace joins Main Place Real Estate as a broker

DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties is pleased to announce Valerie Wallace as the newest broker on its team.

Wallace has lived and worked in the Decatur area her entire life. She has over 13 years of experience in real estate and property management. She loves all things outdoors (If you can't find her, check the pond.) Wallace is excited to continue her real estate journey with the Main Place team and serve her clients.

Wallace can be contacted by phone at 217-520-0831 or via email at Valerie@MainPlace.us.

Congratulations Valerie! We are so glad that you "Found your place, with Main Place!"

Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, IL, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales, and consulting services.

For further information contact 217-422-3335 or visit www.MainPlace.us.

