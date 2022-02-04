Watch now: Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for awards

DECATUR — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 Chamber Awards. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 16. Visit decaturchamber.com for more information on submitting to a category.
Categories for nominations are :
-Community Contributor: Chamber member business who has consistently demonstrated qualities of compassion, and service to either one organization or a variety of volunteer activities in one year. The charitable activities/events or service listed cannot be part of the nominee’s job description or duties.
-Entrepreneur of the Year: The individual who demonstrates strength of motivation while displaying creative and innovative business practices to achieve success.
-Non-Profit of the Year: The organization demonstrating effectiveness in meeting their mission, as well as their creative and innovative ideas in moving their mission forward.
-Outstanding Development Award: The organization who has grown their business in the last 12 months and created a positive impact on the community. Nominations should include information on specific renovations, expansions, or upgrades to current facilities.
-Micro-Business of the Year: A Chamber member business with fewer than 10 employees who excels at general business operations. Nominations should include information on business growth over the last 12 months and future plans.
-Small Business of the Year: A Chamber member business with more than 10 employees but less than 100. Nominations should include information on the growth of the business over the last 12 months, their positive impact on the community, and any creative and innovative business practices.
