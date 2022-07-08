Watch now: New York Restaurant opens in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur’s newest night spot has the bright lights and ambiance reminiscent of New York; hence its name, New York Restaurant.

“We are trying to bring back to Decatur some fun,” said co-owner Marie Camareno.

Located at 3645 E. US Route 36, in Decatur, the main dining room has a stage ready for a band or DJ as well as a dance floor for patrons.

Although the staff has been ready for customers for nearly a week, they will have a grand opening on Saturday, July 16. Regular hours are 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The restaurant offers breakfast, then closes during the afternoon to prepare for the evening. The dance floor will open to music after 9 p.m. with only appetizers being served. Visit the restaurant's Facebook page or call 217-330-7420.

Reservations are required for dinner seating. Children under age 18 are not allowed in the club area after breakfast.

More than 30 tables are ready to serve customers. Nancy Tappendorf, floor manager, has seating for customers who plan to enjoy cocktails only with room to sit back. “They are meant for sipping and crossing those legs,” she said. “The seats are further back so you can watch the band.”

The traditional breakfast consists of pancakes, omelets and biscuits and gravy. For dinner there are salads, soups, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, pastas and burgers are listed on the menu.

Miguel Torres is one of five owners of New York Restaurant. “We started working on this three years ago,” he said about the restaurant and club.

Although the elaborate displays and decorations took time and money, the delay in opening the lounge was blamed on the pandemic, the owners said.

The location has been through several transformations, including a grocery store, bingo hall, and other restaurants.

Iconic images are placed throughout the newly decorated facility. Two busts of Elvis Presley are on the dining room’s bar. A wall-sized image of Selena, the Queen of Tejano Music, is found before entering the dining room. And Marilyn Monroe and the New York Restaurant's own mascot, George, greets customers when they enter. “George is our friend,” Tappendorf said about the more-than-6-foot-tall figure.

Torres and co-owner Armando Arellano own two other restaurants in Decatur, including Tacos and Tequila on Ash Avenue, and El Corral, next door to the New York Restaurant.

Future plans include hosting theme nights, such as Mexican nights, senior citizens’ big band nights or square dancing nights. “People come back for that,” Camareno said. “It’s all about having fun.”

The later nights will be reserved for pop music and the younger generation, Camareno said.

“Keep them happy and they’ll be back,” she said. “We can let our hair down and have fun.”