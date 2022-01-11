ADM announces effort to bury CO2 from Iowa plants in Decatur

DECATUR — A more than 300-mile-long pipeline could be used to transport carbon dioxide from two Archer Daniels Midland Co. plants in Iowa to its sequestration site in Decatur, company officials said Tuesday.

ADM announced the plan in a news release about its having signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions, the company that would develop, own and operate the pipeline.

Officials said the 350-mile steel pipeline will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of carbon dioxide and offer dedicated capacity to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

There is also room to serve other third-party customers looking to decarbonize across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley.

"ADM is continuing to lead the way to decarbonize the industries in which we operate,” said Chris Cuddy, president of carbohydrate solutions at ADM. "These efforts are core to our purpose, our culture and our growth, and we look forward to working with Wolf Carbon Solutions to finalize this agreement and further decarbonize our operations and our industry.”

The carbon will be stored in an underground sequestration site — which is a process of injecting captured carbon dioxide into deep subsurface rock formations for long-term storage — in Decatur where ADM has already been burying emissions for more than a decade.

The site has stored around 3.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide to date and is already making way for more decarbonization with ADM's announcement last year of a zero-emissions power plant adjacent to the company’s Decatur corn complex as well as its achievement of the wheat milling industry’s first carbon-neutral footprint.

ADM has an extensive presence in Decatur which serves as the company's North American headquarters.

