ADM board approves cash dividend

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37 cents per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable on June 9 to shareholders of record on May 19, according a news release.

This is ADM’s 358th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of March 31 there were 558,507,476 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

Last week, the Chicago-based company, which has extensive operations in Decatur, said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $18.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.78 billion.

