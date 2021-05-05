 Skip to main content
ADM board approves cash dividend
ADM board approves cash dividend

In video from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, President Ronald Reagan's visit on Aug. 20, 1984, is shown. Reagan visited Archer Daniels Midland and Millikin University.

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37 cents per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable on June 9 to shareholders of record on May 19, according a news release.

This is ADM’s 358th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of March 31 there were 558,507,476 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

Last week, the Chicago-based company, which has extensive operations in Decatur, said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $18.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.78 billion. 

