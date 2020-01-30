ADM board declares quarterly cash dividend

CHICAGO — The Archer Daniels Midland Co. Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36 cents per share on the company’s common stock, the company announced Thursday.
That is a 2.85% increase from last quarter’s dividend of 35 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 5 to shareholders of record on Feb. 13.
This is ADM’s 353rd consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 88 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, there were 557,307,980 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.
The announcement came a day after the company reported fourth-quarter net income of $504 million.
The Chicago-based company with operations in Decatur said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.42 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.
The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $16.33 billion in the period.
With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.