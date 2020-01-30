ADM board declares quarterly cash dividend

CHICAGO — The Archer Daniels Midland Co. Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36 cents per share on the company’s common stock, the company announced Thursday.

That is a 2.85% increase from last quarter’s dividend of 35 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 5 to shareholders of record on Feb. 13.

This is ADM’s 353rd consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 88 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, there were 557,307,980 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

The announcement came a day after the company reported fourth-quarter net income of $504 million.

The Chicago-based company with operations in Decatur said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.