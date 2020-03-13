ADM changing work schedules in Decatur to prevent possible coronavirus spread

DECATUR — As the North American headquarters for Archer Daniels Midland Co., Decatur is home to more than 4,000 of company employees.
“We are taking the potential risks of the coronavirus very seriously and are committed to doing our part to keep our colleagues, their families and the communities where we operate safe,” ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said. That includes changes to work schedules and limiting visitors to facilities.
“In Decatur, we are in the process of implementing an alternating work schedule for all office workers to reduce the number of employees in each location at a given time,” Anderson said, as the company adopts health official recommendations to limit large gatherings of people as a means of limiting the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Anderson said work-from-home policies are being developed based on individual situations, local regulations and health official recommendations.
Anderson said no ADM employees have tested positive for coronavirus. The company has 40,000 employees worldwide.
In addition to schedule changes, Anderson said the company is “taking necessary precautions throughout our business, including restricting all non-critical business travel and limiting visitors to our facilities.”
Visitors to some locations in Decatur are asked to take part in a screening questionnaire that includes questions about the person’s basic health and whether they have been out of the country. Failure to take part in the screening prevents the person from entering the facility
A “visitor hand-out” spells out how the information will be used as asks the person to report back to the company if they become ill in the next 30 days.
“We have business continuity plans in place for various scenarios and are prepared to respond if we see potential impacts on our business operations,” Anderson said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are communicating regularly with our employees and customers through various channels as the situation continues to evolve.”
Officials at Tate & Lyle, which has operations in Decatur, reported similar actions.
“The health and safety of our people is our top priority and in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak we have taken, and continue to take, the necessary precautions to support our employees and operations across the world,” said Chris Olsen, vice president for community and government affairs. “These actions include banning all non-essential travel, self-isolating as needed, postponing non-essential visits to our sites and sharing the latest hygiene advice from public health authorities.
“We continue to review and update our actions and policies in response to public health guidance and as the situation evolves.”