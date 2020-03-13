ADM changing work schedules in Decatur to prevent possible coronavirus spread

DECATUR — As the North American headquarters for Archer Daniels Midland Co., Decatur is home to more than 4,000 of company employees.

“We are taking the potential risks of the coronavirus very seriously and are committed to doing our part to keep our colleagues, their families and the communities where we operate safe,” ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said. That includes changes to work schedules and limiting visitors to facilities.

“In Decatur, we are in the process of implementing an alternating work schedule for all office workers to reduce the number of employees in each location at a given time,” Anderson said, as the company adopts health official recommendations to limit large gatherings of people as a means of limiting the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Anderson said work-from-home policies are being developed based on individual situations, local regulations and health official recommendations.

Anderson said no ADM employees have tested positive for coronavirus. The company has 40,000 employees worldwide.

In addition to schedule changes, Anderson said the company is “taking necessary precautions throughout our business, including restricting all non-critical business travel and limiting visitors to our facilities.”