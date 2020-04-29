ADM donating 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Decatur health care facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. has partnered with the largest producer of distilled spirits in North America to help increase production of hand sanitizer and support efforts to fight COVID-19.

ADM is providing industrial ethyl alcohol to New Orleans-based Sazerac Co., which is producing, packaging and distributing hand sanitizer for use in health care, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.

“Increasing volumes of ethyl alcohol to support the critical need for hand sanitizer is an important way for ADM to step up and help right now,” said Chris Cuddy, president, ADM Carbohydrate Solutions. “Sazerac is a great partner, and we appreciate their efforts to get products that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 into the hands of people who need it most.”

“We’ve seen a huge demand for hand sanitizer on an industrial scale, and we’re appreciative we’ve been able to rely on our longstanding partner ADM to assist by producing a critical component of hand sanitizer - ethyl alcohol,” said Brett Schleder, director of procurement for Sazerac. “Together, our efforts combined have helped in the battle against the spread of COVID-19 for team members in various industries across the country.”