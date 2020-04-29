You are the owner of this article.
ADM donating 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Decatur health care facilities
ADM donating 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Decatur health care facilities

ADM's North American headquarters in Decatur. 

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. has partnered with the largest producer of distilled spirits in North America to help increase production of hand sanitizer and support efforts to fight COVID-19. 

ADM is providing industrial ethyl alcohol to New Orleans-based Sazerac Co., which is producing, packaging and distributing hand sanitizer for use in health care, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.

“Increasing volumes of ethyl alcohol to support the critical need for hand sanitizer is an important way for ADM to step up and help right now,” said Chris Cuddy, president, ADM Carbohydrate Solutions. “Sazerac is a great partner, and we appreciate their efforts to get products that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 into the hands of people who need it most.”

“We’ve seen a huge demand for hand sanitizer on an industrial scale, and we’re appreciative we’ve been able to rely on our longstanding partner ADM to assist by producing a critical component of hand sanitizer - ethyl alcohol,” said Brett Schleder, director of procurement for Sazerac. “Together, our efforts combined have helped in the battle against the spread of COVID-19 for team members in various industries across the country.”

ADM is also donating nearly 10,000 1.75 liter bottles of Sazerac’s hand sanitizer to health care and long-term care facilities in Decatur, through ADM’s social investment program ADM Cares, to help address local needs.

“We recognize that healthcare workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities are on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 every day, and we are committed to doing our part to support their efforts in Decatur, our North American headquarters and the heart of our largest employee population,” said Jennifer Ballinger, director, ADM Cares.

