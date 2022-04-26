 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ADM first-quarter earnings beat expectations

CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $23.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.14 billion.

ADM shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has fallen almost 10%. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

ADM's North American headquarters are in Decatur. 

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

Officials said the 350-mile steel pipeline will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of carbon dioxide and offer dedicated capacity to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa to a sequestration site in Decatur.

