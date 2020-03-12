You are the owner of this article.
ADM monitoring coronavirus developments: No employees have tested positive
CHICAGO — With a business footprint across the globe, Archer Daniels Midland Co. officials said they are closely monitoring the coronavirus developments as they relate to its employees and business.

Spokeswoman Jackie Anderson released the following statement in response to a request from the Herald & Review.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation around the coronavirus very closely. No ADM employees have tested positive, but out of an abundance of caution, we are asking the few colleagues who may have potentially been exposed or have traveled through high risk areas to work from home.

"Currently, we are not seeing any material impacts to our various businesses nor to our overall company, and we are working directly with select customers on contingency plans in the event that we encounter any supply chain disruptions.

"Additionally, we are continuing to revise travel restrictions and visitor policies and are evaluating participation in upcoming conferences and trade shows to minimize the risk of exposure for our colleagues."

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations. The company has 40,000 employees worldwide.

