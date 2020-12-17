ADM plans to end dry lysine production; No jobs expected to be lost in Decatur

DECATUR — No jobs are expected to be lost at Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s Decatur operation amid the announced plans to end production of dry lysine in 2021 as the company focuses solely on liquid and encapsulated lysine products.

“ADM produces both dry lysine as well as its liquid and encapsulated lysine products at Decatur,” said Jackie Anderson, ADM spokesperson. “We’re continuing to work with our customers to transition them smoothly to our liquid and encapsulated products. We don’t anticipate any job losses in Decatur due to this decision. We’re working with affected colleagues, and matching them with open positions within the facility.”

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.

According to a company news release, market conditions for dry lysine have eroded as global industry capacity has expanded faster than demand. Lysine is an essential amino acid, used to address the nutrient requirements of the animal and improve production performance for producers to deliver milk, meat and eggs to consumers.