ADM ranked as one of Fortune 2021 Change the World companies

DECATUR – Archer Daniels Midland Co. has been listed on Fortune magazine’s 2021 Change the World list of companies that have made a positive social impact through business practices.

ADM, which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, was ranked 27 out of 50 international companies with annual revenues of $1 billion or more.

“The future of food is dependent on finding sustainable and diverse protein sources that will feed the world for years to come,” said ADM chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “As a global leader in protein nutrition solutions with tremendous scale and expertise at our fingertips, ADM is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of protein innovations.”

Fortune’s Change the World list is an annual recognition of companies that are ranked based on the reach and nature of a company’s social impact; the benefit the impact brings to a company; how innovative a company’s effort is relation to others; and how integral the social initiative is to a company’s overall strategy.

ADM has been innovating new kinds of plant-based proteins since the 1950s when a company scientist invented textured vegetable proteins which was patented as the first plant-based meat alternative and used to create the world’s first soy-based patty in 1991.

Recommended for you…

ADM also has made investments in protein solutions that are plant-based, cell-based, use microbial fermentation and insects.

“As the foundation of food on tables around the world, we recognize the integral role ADM has in advancing a more sustainable food system,” Luciano said. “ADM is committed to pioneering the science and innovation that are essential to developing the next generation of healthy and nutritious foods for a growing population, and doing so in a sustainable way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.