CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $24.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.48 billion.

“Our continued strong performance in the first quarter demonstrates ADM’s unique ability to deliver results through a rapidly evolving external environment, and showcases our team’s agility in responding to opportunities that leverage our company’s unparalleled global footprint and capabilities. Our broad portfolio continues to serve diverse global food, feed and industrial markets and creates compelling value for our customers and our shareholders,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

ADM shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed almost 8%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

ADM's North American headquarters are in Decatur.

