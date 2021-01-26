ADM reports fourth-quarter earnings of $687 million.

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $687 million.
The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.
The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $17.98 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.55 billion.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.36 billion.
ADM shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 3%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.
With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.
PHOTOS: Archer Daniels Midland Co. through the years
Perdue_Sonny 4 8.30.17.jpg
A LOOK BACK
A LOOK BACK
A LOOK BACK
A LOOK BACK
021115-dec-biz-tour1
122814-blm-biz-1adm
121214-dec-biz-wintergrads1
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
101114-dec-biz-trucking1
admsign
admpic
ADM intermodal crane
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.