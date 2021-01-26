 Skip to main content
ADM reports fourth-quarter earnings of $687 million.
ADM reports fourth-quarter earnings of $687 million.

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $687 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $17.98 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.36 billion.

ADM shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 3%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.

