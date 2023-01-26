ADM reports fourth quarter profit

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

“ADM delivered another very strong quarter to complete an outstanding year, and the strategic work we have done throughout 2022 has positioned us well for 2023 and beyond,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

The agribusiness giant, which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, posted revenue of $26.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.34 billion, or $7.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.85 billion.

ADM shares have dropped almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has declined 16%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

ADM’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 45 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, to shareholders of record on Feb. 9.

