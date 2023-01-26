 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

ADM reports fourth quarter profit

  • 0

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

Cheddar News takes a look back at the stock market's major moments of 2022.

“ADM delivered another very strong quarter to complete an outstanding year, and the strategic work we have done throughout 2022 has positioned us well for 2023 and beyond,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

The agribusiness giant, which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, posted revenue of $26.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.22 billion.

People are also reading…

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.34 billion, or $7.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.85 billion.

ADM shares have dropped almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has declined 16%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

ADM’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 45 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, to shareholders of record on Feb. 9. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

STU ELLIS: Hunger equals jobs

STU ELLIS: Hunger equals jobs

Farmers do an efficient job of producing food, whether it be corn, beans, cattle, hogs and hundreds of other commodities. And consumers demand…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax season is creeping up! How long experts say to keep your tax documents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News