ADM reports 'solid' fourth-quarter earnings, company officials say

“Our team delivered a solid fourth quarter, consistent with our expectations three months ago,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “At the end of 2019, we can look back on a full year in which the team did a great job managing through some difficult external conditions while continuing to deliver innovative solutions for our customers.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited about the opportunities we see in 2020 and beyond. Our industry-leading array of products and solutions from nature is helping us give our customers an edge in meeting global demand in fast-growing consumer trend areas — from alternative proteins, to foods and beverages that enhance health, to unique products for pets. We expect market conditions to improve as the year progresses, particularly as impacts from the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal take hold. More importantly, another year of expected 20-plus percent growth in Nutrition profitability, combined with our work to improve business performance, advance Readiness, and harvest our growth investments, give us confidence in strong results in 2020 and the years to come.”