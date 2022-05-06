ADM to locate two labs inside former Meda Pharmaceuticals facility

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. confirmed Friday plans to locate two laboratory facilities inside the former Meda Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility near downtown.

The 113,000-square-foot space at 705 E. Eldorado St., which ADM purchased for $2.2 million from Meda parent company Mylan in 2018, has sat vacant since the pharmaceutical company closed its doors in 2017.

The global food processing giant plans to rename the facility "ADM Specialty Manufacturing" as it will be the site of a microbiology lab and a probiotics lab.

Operations of ADM's existing microbiology lab in its east plant will move to the new space, which is more than double the size. The number of employees in that lab is expected to grow from 10 to 15. The probiotics lab will employ about two or three people.

The company recently received a building permit from the city for an interior remodel with a cost estimated at just over $650,000, though ADM director of R&D operations Bruce Nielsen said that altogether, the company's total investment in the space is just under $3 million.

The labs will only occupy about one-third of the existing space, leaving room for future expansion or for more operations to move into the site.

"This is just the start," Nielsen told the Herald & Review in an interview.

"We're really excited about it," he added. "We're putting a large investment in right now and the investment that will come behind that's gonna be much larger. So we're super excited about it and really excited about the fact that ... it's located in a nice, central place within the city."

The building expands ADM's footprint around downtown Decatur, which is already home to the ADM City Centre and its Global Technology Center. In both cases, the company moved into mostly empty buildings.

Nielsen said that ADM was attracted to the space because there was already labs and lab equipment in place that came with the building, which had long been home to pharmaceutical companies since it was constructed in 1979.

The target opening date is late September, Nielsen said.

Work at the microbiology lab will essentially be quality control, ensuring that there's no contamination of the company's products. The lab will receive products from 30 manufacturing plants across the central portion of the United States, Nielsen said.

The probiotics lab will examine the shelf life of probiotics among other things.

In a 2018 news release announcing the property acquisition, a company spokesperson said it would be used “expand and develop our portfolio of specialty ingredients and products as we continue to grow that aspect of our business.”

The work could be done elsewhere, but Nielsen said they decided to double down on Decatur.

"I've been at ADM for 28 years and we are at an exciting space right now where we really are looking forward ... very strongly from the science and technology front," Nielsen said. "And so for me, it's a super exciting time to see these things, especially for being a lifelong area resident and to see this path that we're actually moving forward and growing in this space."

It's not the only investment ADM has announced in recent months. The company said in April that plans to invest $300 million to expand its alternative protein production capacity in Decatur.

And the company also said it would open a new "Protein Innovation Center" in Decatur.

Meda Pharmaceuticals wrapped up operations in Decatur in June 2017 in the wake of the company being purchased in 2016 by Pennsylvania-based Mylan.

