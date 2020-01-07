ADM unveils new logo, new tagline

CHICAGO — A kernel of corn. A soybean.

Within each of them, and a host of other agriculture products, is untapped potential to use their byproducts to meet the changing needs and challenges of the world.

Making the most of these products is what Archer Daniels Midland Co. does, and the company has unveiled a new corporate identity to reflect where it has been and where it is going.

The company’s new tagline: "Unlocking Nature. Enriching Life." It replaces, "The Nature of What’s to Come," which served as the company tagline since 2001.

“ADM’s ongoing evolution provides us with an opportunity to evolve ADM’s purpose and identity aligned to the role we play in an ever-important industry,” said Juan Luciano, ADM chairman and CEO. “Building upon our history of leadership in agricultural transportation and processing, our exponential growth in human and animal nutrition, and our leading-edge innovation and customer-focused solutions — with an ever-present foundation of nature — we are delivering on a noble purpose that is powerful, modern and aspirational. We unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”