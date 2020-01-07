ADM unveils new logo, new tagline

CHICAGO — A kernel of corn. A soybean.
Within each of them, and a host of other agriculture products, is untapped potential to use their byproducts to meet the changing needs and challenges of the world.
Making the most of these products is what Archer Daniels Midland Co. does, and the company has unveiled a new corporate identity to reflect where it has been and where it is going.
The company’s new tagline: "Unlocking Nature. Enriching Life." It replaces, "The Nature of What’s to Come," which served as the company tagline since 2001.
“ADM’s ongoing evolution provides us with an opportunity to evolve ADM’s purpose and identity aligned to the role we play in an ever-important industry,” said Juan Luciano, ADM chairman and CEO. “Building upon our history of leadership in agricultural transportation and processing, our exponential growth in human and animal nutrition, and our leading-edge innovation and customer-focused solutions — with an ever-present foundation of nature — we are delivering on a noble purpose that is powerful, modern and aspirational. We unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”
In addition to the new tagline, the company also unveiled a new logo. It is a variation of the logo that, like the tagline, had been around since 2001. The new logo is a simple mix of “ADM” and the recognizable green leaf intended to reflect the company's agricultural roots.
“Today, we’re proud to unveil an updated identity that reflects the purpose, people and products of ADM,” Luciano said. “Our new brand identity matches our focus on the future — one that remains inspired by our heritage, strongly connected to nature, while propelling us forward.”
According to the company, the first logo used for Archer Daniels Midland Company was the archer figure. The logo featured a yeoman with a feathered cap, skin tights and a longbow. ADM could not use the yeoman in conjunction with its food products since International Milling Company, another firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, had a similar figure that it used to advertise its Robin Hood flour.
According to the company, the archer logo was changed on March 1, 1962, since the figure did not contribute to a cohesive identity of ADM's line of business. The new logo featured a highly stylized diamond-shaped blue leaf containing four black circles connected by black lines-a design meant to represent chemical molecules coming from a natural resource. The logo unveiled in 2001 incorporated the signature blue diamond while adding the green leaf.