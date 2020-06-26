After months of limited options from the pandemic, Illinois looks to further reemerge from coronavirus restrictions on Friday

On the eve of Illinois’ move into the next phase of reopening its economy, Gov. J.B. Pritzker struck a victorious tone but also warned that Illinois would reinstitute more stringent restrictions if there’s an eventual backslide in data that illustrates a coronavirus resurgence in the state.
Starting Friday, all four regions of the state as designated in Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” reopening plan will move into the fourth of five phases, when gatherings of up to 50 people as well as restricted indoor dining at restaurants are allowed. Other phase four perks, after months of few entertainment options, include a limited reopening of movie theaters and performing arts centers, zoos and museums.
Wearing facial coverings and social distancing in public will still be required in the next phase. Public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike had strong words for people who refuse to wear a face covering in public and said not doing so was tantamount to “a game of Russian roulette.”
State officials also will be on guard monitoring health statistics that could give advance warning of a possible reemergence of the silent coronavirus threat.
Pritzker acknowledged Thursday that as the state lifts restrictions that have been in place for months and more person-to-person interactions take place, “there are many more opportunities for the spread of COVID-19.”
A number of other states that lifted restrictions earlier have seen a surge in COVID-19 case numbers, and some governors have paused their reopenings amid those spikes. Pritzker drew a distinction between Illinois and such states that have “opened things up completely or done it in a not measured fashion.”
“Of course when I look at states that are moving backward and at such a rapid pace, I always think, are we doing this right, are we handling this right, are we measured in our reopening? And I think we are measured in this reopening, we’re being careful,” Pritzker said. “You can’t turn on the television and see what’s happening in Arizona, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, etc., and not ask questions -- are we getting it right?”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier this week announced Chicago, which had been considering a further loosening of restrictions on July 1, would move to phase four with the rest of the state on Friday as well. As mayor, Lightfoot has the authority to impose stricter limitations than the state.
City Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said because Chicago had “blown right past the benchmarks that we had set for moving to phase four” in terms of lowering the spread of the disease convinced Lightfoot to move ahead despite concerns about spikes in cases in other cities and states.
Arwady also said the city had left open the possibility of moving to the next stage with the rest of the state if Chicago exceeded the metrics for new coronavirus cases.
“It’s already the potential for some confusion among people living here in Chicago if they’re hearing about different dates that the state is moving versus dates that the city is moving, and so first I think there’s a practical consideration that if we felt like we were there, we wanted to be able to move at the same time,” Arwady said. “But more importantly the data really let us know that we were there.”
Nevertheless, there appears to be a discrepancy in the language on gathering sizes between Pritzker’s and Lightfoot’s reopening plans. Pritzker’s plan caps gathering sizes at 50 people whether they are held indoors and outdoors, while Lightfoot’s phase four plan says the city would allow for gatherings of 50 people indoors and cap outdoor events at 100.
A Lightfoot spokeswoman said the city would allow for up to 100 people outdoors, “if everyone is seated or otherwise stationary.”
Under the state rules for phase four, for performing arts venues, recreational and youth sports, and other outdoor events where spectators are seated, there is a limit set at 20% of the venue’s capacity. This would allow different individuals and groups in attendance to socially distance from others, and is considered different from a gathering where a group of up to 50 people is commingling, such as a birthday party, a Pritzker spokeswoman said.
“The state’s guidelines that limit outdoor gatherings to 50 people, are geared towards events like weddings where people are not stationary. The city would not allow this type of gathering for 100 people, and therefore is not less strict,” a Lightfoot spokesperson said in an email.
Asked Thursday about the city placing a 100-person cap on outdoor events and whether he had spoken to Lightfoot about it, Pritzker said “she has not called me about this.”
“Look, it’s very clear, our state has set guidelines and every municipality has the obligation to follow the guidelines ...” Pritzker said at a Thursday news conference in Chicago. “So I think that’s known by the city and understood by really all municipalities across the state.”
If regions in the state see a negative trend in the metrics that public health officials have been monitoring to determine whether they can advance to the next phase of reopening, it could trigger a move back to earlier restrictions, a point Pritzker has repeatedly emphasized.
According to his reopening plan, sustained increases in the coronavirus positivity rate, hospital admissions for people with COVID-19-like symptoms, a reduction in hospital capacity and a “significant outbreak” in a given region could trigger a move backward.
“If we start to see hospitalizations go up and are unmanageable, we would cut back on elective surgeries,” Pritzker said. “That’s one example of a change we could make, but we’re taking this as it comes.”
Pritzker also left open the possibility for adjustments to the phase four rules if the state sees stable numbers over the next few weeks. While Illinois moved quickly to phase four under the current state reopening guidelines, Pritzker’s plan says in order to get the fifth and final phase, there would need to be a COVID-19 vaccine, “an effective and widely available treatment” or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time.
“The goal here is to move ever closer to a restoration of activities and businesses that can be done in a safe and healthy fashion,” he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 894 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 additional deaths. Illinois has now seen 139,434 known cases and 6,810 fatalities since the pandemic began.
Wednesday’s statewide new known case count was 715, which marked the first time the new daily case numbers surpassed 700 since June 11. But Pritzker said officials are more concerned with a seven-day rolling average than with counts from individual days.
“I would wait to make a judgment about whether there’s some direction here that it’s going, but right now I would call it stable, and that’s why we have some confidence,” Pritzker said. “We’ve been directionally going down, and there’s been stability for a few days, and again, just watch and wait and we’ll react to it as it comes.”
Illinois surpassed 30,000 coronavirus tests conducted in a 24-hour period for the first time Thursday, and Pritzker announced the launch of 12 mobile testing teams that will travel throughout the state in an attempt to mitigate outbreaks in the types of settings that have seen them nationwide, including nursing homes, meatpacking plants and other traceable gatherings.
Ezike said as of Wednesday night, 1,626 people were hospitalized with COVID-19-like illnesses across the state, including 399 patients in intensive care and 216 patients on ventilators.
Ezike said Thursday that the continued use of facial coverings in public, as well as good personal hand hygiene, was paramount to the state’s long-term success against the deadly disease.
“I can’t ignore those voicing opposition to face coverings. You are still part of this contract,” Ezike said. “I have to talk specifically to you: Your individual actions, or even your inactions, will still affect everyone in the state.”
Chicago Tribune's John Byrne contributed.
