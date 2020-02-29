After 55 years and thousands of students, Mr. John's in Decatur announces closing plans

“I don’t know how many thousands of people we’ve trained,” Stubblefield said.

Cosmetology classes were available to students six days a week, with evening classes available as well. Students average a 12-month class for a cosmetology license and six months to receive a skin care license.

The school has been a fundamental part of Stubblefield’s life. He said the importance of the training isn’t simply the cosmetology aspect.

“We look at our school here as a mission,” he said. “We change people’s lives.”

“In addition to teaching people hair skills, there’s a lot of personal growth,” Long said.

According to Stubblefield, it takes more than talent to be successful in the cosmetology field.

“Hair styling has changed immensely,” he said. “How you treat that customer is going to determine your success.”

Stubblefield and his former wife, Brenda, opened the school in 1967. He was employed as a fireman on the Wabash Railroad. “Then they did away with our jobs,” he said.