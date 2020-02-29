After 55 years and thousands of students, Mr. John's in Decatur announces closing plans

DECATUR — John Stubblefield, owner of Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology and Esthetics, has decided to close the 55-year-old school and officially retire.
The last class will graduate June 30.
Plans for a celebration honoring the school are being planned. Those interested in attending should check Mr. John’s Facebook page for details.
The staff has been teaching local students for nearly 55 years in Decatur. Classes at the Jacksonville campus will end in April. The school also operated in Springfield and Champaign in the past.
Health reasons played a part in the decision to close the school. “But I have a tendency to live through things,” Stubblefield said, joking about his endurance.
Stubblefield and his wife, Kathy, plan to use their free time to travel and do other retirement activities.
According to Stubblefield’s daughter, Kristi Long, family members -- many of whom have spent some time working there -- aren't interested in continuing the school.
However, she noted that anyone who might be interested in taking over the business can contact the school.
“I don’t know how many thousands of people we’ve trained,” Stubblefield said.
Cosmetology classes were available to students six days a week, with evening classes available as well. Students average a 12-month class for a cosmetology license and six months to receive a skin care license.
The school has been a fundamental part of Stubblefield’s life. He said the importance of the training isn’t simply the cosmetology aspect.
“We look at our school here as a mission,” he said. “We change people’s lives.”
“In addition to teaching people hair skills, there’s a lot of personal growth,” Long said.
According to Stubblefield, it takes more than talent to be successful in the cosmetology field.
“Hair styling has changed immensely,” he said. “How you treat that customer is going to determine your success.”
Stubblefield and his former wife, Brenda, opened the school in 1967. He was employed as a fireman on the Wabash Railroad. “Then they did away with our jobs,” he said.
The couple had family members that wanted them to take over their business. The former school was called the Decatur School of Beauty Culture. As the years passed and the school’s staff and students became a part of the community, Stubblefield became known by one name.
“Everywhere we go, people know him as Mr. John,” Long said. “He’s kind of a celebrity.”
