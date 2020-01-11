After 52 years, Decatur's Linda's Music Center closing for good

What prompted her to finally close for good is a health scare last year, which made her realize that even leaving most day-to-day operations in Reeves' hands wasn't enough.

“I am just at the point where I want no headaches,” Brandon said. “I want to retire, totally. Hugh runs it, but I've still got it. I've been waiting on him, and he turned 62 (and therefore eligible to retire) and I said, 'I'm doing it.'”

Brandon entered the music store business at a time when a woman in the music business was a rarity, she said. In 2017, she received a Milestone Award from the National Association of Music Merchants to celebrate 50 years in business. Through the years, she's met and become friends with such a variety of music greats that the back wall of her store is filled with photos of them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Her favorite is Chet Atkins, renowned for his guitar prowess, and another old friend is Jeff Cook of Alabama, who took a Fender Squier guitar and gussied it up with bright-colored pick guard, knobs and pickups for fun.

“I told him, now that you've done all that, you should sign the thing, too,” Brandon said and Cook obliged. The guitar is on display in her store.