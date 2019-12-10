After 32 years in business, G-B's record store to close Dec. 31

DECATUR — For decades, Robert Laskowski and his brother Gary have been the go-to guys for Decatur shoppers searching for that hard-to-find music.
Now, their music store, G-B’s, will be closing the doors of its 702 E. Eldorado St. location for the last time on Dec. 31.
After 32 years, Robert Laskowski, 67, said they are simply tired.
“And the expenses are too much anymore for the income,” he said. “I’m just ready to retire.”
The building houses a vast amount of records, CDs and novelty items. The inventory of music averages approximately 5,000 pieces.
“There’s a lot of hidden gems in here too,” said customer Barry Bombale, 36.
G-B’s has unique albums including R&B, blues and jazz albums in stock. Some of their rock albums date back to the beginning. One hit wonders and promotional copies can also be found after a bit of searching.
Robert Laskowski said their customers range in age from 10 to 80 years old. “A lot of families come in together and shop,” he said. “And Mom and Dad and Junior are buying the same thing.”
The leftover inventory will be sold online. “But we will sell to the general public until December,” Robert Laskowski said. “In January, we’ll be cleaning out and we’ll have dealers in here to pick over the remains.”
Retirement plans include eliminating their inventory through online sales, but after that they hope to live the retirement life.
“Travel, guitar playing, writing music, cooking,” Robert Laskowski said. “All the things I’m too tired to do when I get home after 40 hours a week here.”
The owners appreciate their customers and admit they will be missed.
“It’s been a great road to travel with them,” Robert Laskowski said.
