After 32 years in business, G-B's record store to close Dec. 31

DECATUR — For decades, Robert Laskowski and his brother Gary have been the go-to guys for Decatur shoppers searching for that hard-to-find music.

Now, their music store, G-B’s, will be closing the doors of its 702 E. Eldorado St. location for the last time on Dec. 31.

After 32 years, Robert Laskowski, 67, said they are simply tired.

“And the expenses are too much anymore for the income,” he said. “I’m just ready to retire.”

The building houses a vast amount of records, CDs and novelty items. The inventory of music averages approximately 5,000 pieces.

“There’s a lot of hidden gems in here too,” said customer Barry Bombale, 36.

G-B’s has unique albums including R&B, blues and jazz albums in stock. Some of their rock albums date back to the beginning. One hit wonders and promotional copies can also be found after a bit of searching.

